Veeva Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $534.2M, up 17% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $428.6M, up 17% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

"Our innovation engine is delivering more value to our customers than ever as we continue making progress with established and newly launched products in commercial and R&D," said CEO Peter Gassner. "We are early in a large and growing opportunity and look forward to expanding our position as the strategic technology partner to the life sciences industry across their most critical functions."

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the second quarter were $534.2 million , up from $455.6 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $428.6 million , up from $366.4 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year.

Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Second quarter operating income was $101.1 million , compared to $124.6 million one year ago, a decrease of 19% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $202.0 million , compared to $191.6 million one year ago, an increase of 5% year over year.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Second quarter net income was $90.6 million , compared to $108.9 million one year ago, a decrease of 17% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $166.2 million , compared to $152.7 million one year ago, an increase of 9% year over year.

Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.56 , compared to $0.67 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.03 , compared to $0.94 one year ago.

"Veeva's durable business model delivered another quarter of solid revenue growth and strong profitability," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We are very confident in our competitive position and we are performing well financially as we track ahead of our 2025 targets."

Recent Highlights:

Leading Through Innovation in Commercial — Veeva continues to expand its leadership through product excellence and customer success in core and new product areas. This quarter saw a significant Veeva CRM release with major innovations to optimize content use across channels to enable efficient and compliant hybrid engagement models.

A Record Number of Customers for Veeva Quality — This quarter saw a major milestone with Veeva Vault Quality, as more than 500 customers are now using at least one Vault Quality Suite product, including more than 200 Vault Training customers. Strong momentum in the second quarter included a record 52 Vault Quality customer wins and significant progress on Vault QMS projects with enterprise customers. New product innovations in Vault LIMS and Vault Validation Management are progressing well and will start working with early-adopter customers later this year.

Groundbreaking Insights from Veeva Business Consulting — Veeva Business Consulting published the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, a first-ever industrywide view of global customer engagement based upon more than 130 million quarterly HCP interactions. With a unique foundation of data-driven insights and a deep knowledge of Veeva products, Veeva Business Consulting had a record revenue quarter and is quickly becoming a strategic resource to help customers realize their digital transformation.

Victory for Employee Rights and the Industry — In a major win for employee rights and the life sciences industry, a federal court dismissed the baseless trade secret lawsuit Medidata filed against Veeva in 2017, blocking Medidata's attempt to stifle innovation and free flow of talent. Finding that Medidata was unable to substantiate its claims against Veeva, the judge ended the proceedings and rejected the suit midway through the jury trial. Veeva has been a long-standing supporter of employee rights and the movement to ban the use of non-compete agreements. Medidata's abusive lawsuit further underscores the need for greater protection of worker rights to freely change employers, which promotes fair competition and economic growth.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2022 as follows:

Total revenues between $545 and $547 million .

Non-GAAP operating income between $209 and $211 million (2) .

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.07 and $1.08 (2).

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,140 and $2,145 million .

Non-GAAP operating income of about $820 million (2) .

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.17 (2).

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.



(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2022 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense and amortization of purchased intangibles. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance provided as of August 31, 2022 about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including as a result of competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, issues related to the security or performance of our products, the pandemic, issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine). We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 37 and 38 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2022 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



July 31,

2022

January 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,140,246

$ 1,138,040 Short-term investments 1,778,861

1,238,064 Accounts receivable, net 313,219

631,134 Unbilled accounts receivable 77,778

63,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,038

36,679 Total current assets 3,356,142

3,107,183 Property and equipment, net 52,409

54,495 Deferred costs, net 27,877

33,106 Lease right-of-use assets 58,539

49,640 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 92,288

101,940 Deferred income taxes 62,059

5,097 Other long-term assets 27,392

25,127 Total assets $ 4,116,583

$ 3,816,465







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 30,915

$ 20,348 Accrued compensation and benefits 36,609

33,834 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 30,714

36,109 Income tax payable 5,143

7,761 Deferred revenue 684,642

731,746 Lease liabilities 11,366

10,981 Total current liabilities 799,389

840,779 Deferred income taxes 1,657

2,216 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 52,106

43,607 Other long-term liabilities 19,500

18,226 Total liabilities 872,652

904,828 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 2

2 Class B common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,353,502

1,196,547 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,335)

(11,958) Retained earnings 1,917,762

1,727,046 Total stockholders' equity 3,243,931

2,911,637 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,116,583

$ 3,816,465

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

July 31,

Six months ended

July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Subscription services(3) $ 428,649

$ 366,436

$ 831,281

$ 707,555 Professional services and other(4) 105,569

89,158

208,039

181,612 Total revenues 534,218

455,594

1,039,320

889,167 Cost of revenues(5):













Cost of subscription services 64,035

53,909

122,988

105,126 Cost of professional services and other 87,634

68,188

168,196

133,107 Total cost of revenues 151,669

122,097

291,184

238,233 Gross profit 382,549

333,497

748,136

650,934 Operating expenses(5):













Research and development 134,008

94,899

247,483

178,125 Sales and marketing 89,617

71,789

165,732

136,399 General and administrative 57,832

42,185

106,157

83,340 Total operating expenses 281,457

208,873

519,372

397,864 Operating income 101,092

124,624

228,764

253,070 Other income, net 8,398

1,666

11,107

6,230 Income before income taxes 109,490

126,290

239,871

259,300 Provision for income taxes 18,889

17,432

49,155

34,875 Net income $ 90,601

$ 108,858

$ 190,716

$ 224,425 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.58

$ 0.71

$ 1.23

$ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.67

$ 1.17

$ 1.38 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:













Basic 154,951

153,090

154,736

152,768 Diluted 162,132

162,765

162,499

162,636 Other comprehensive income:













Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments $ (2,224)

$ (217)

$ (13,223)

$ (1,303) Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (900)

(165)

(2,154)

(2,378) Comprehensive income $ 87,477

$ 108,476

$ 175,339

$ 220,744















(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions(6) $ 236,356

$ 218,128

$ 464,080

$ 425,973 Veeva R&D Solutions(6) 192,293

148,308

367,201

281,582 Total subscription services $ 428,649

$ 366,436

$ 831,281

$ 707,555















(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions(6) $ 44,424

$ 38,968

$ 87,745

$ 82,567 Veeva R&D Solutions(6) 61,145

50,190

120,294

99,045 Total professional services and other $ 105,569

$ 89,158

$ 208,039

$ 181,612 (6) Certain prior period revenues have been adjusted to match current period presentation.















(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues:













Cost of subscription services 1,693

1,316

$ 2,970

2,222 Cost of professional services and other 13,818

9,541

$ 23,808

16,963 Research and development 38,901

22,315

64,724

39,152 Sales and marketing 24,031

15,115

40,924

26,670 General and administrative 17,599

14,098

30,750

25,867 Total stock-based compensation $ 96,042

$ 62,385

$ 163,176

$ 110,874

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

July 31,

Six months ended

July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 90,601

$ 108,858

$ 190,716

$ 224,425 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 7,228

6,880

14,286

13,508 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,020

2,874

5,968

5,701 (Accretion) amortization of discount on short-term investments (507)

1,743

549

3,285 Stock-based compensation 96,042

62,385

163,176

110,874 Amortization of deferred costs 5,736

6,474

11,729

12,829 Deferred income taxes (20,881)

6,953

(53,313)

12,195 Loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative 1,768

2

1,186

433 Bad debt (recovery) expense 146

(22)

121

137 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 16,312

(21,409)

317,794

280,323 Unbilled accounts receivable (15,807)

267

(14,512)

(3,894) Deferred costs (3,421)

(3,802)

(6,500)

(8,092) Other current and long-term assets (3,513)

(3,866)

(11,076)

(1,129) Accounts payable 5,540

5,031

10,661

(1,763) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (475)

2,216

(2,811)

9,183 Income taxes payable (45,841)

(3,726)

(2,618)

(17) Deferred revenue (39,998)

(49,783)

(47,469)

(57,959) Operating lease liabilities (3,081)

(2,913)

(5,112)

(5,661) Other long-term liabilities 517

903

1,638

3,072 Net cash provided by operating activities 93,386

119,065

574,413

597,450 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of short-term investments (433,073)

(422,680)

(1,005,417)

(679,618) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 250,531

187,324

446,721

408,969 Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

(2,133)

—

(2,133) Long-term assets (1,663)

(5,325)

(3,996)

(7,981) Net cash used in investing activities (184,205)

(242,814)

(562,692)

(280,763) Cash flows from financing activities













Changes in lease liabilities - finance leases —

(98)

—

(384) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 9,250

20,851

25,541

37,942 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (17,134)

(15,096)

(32,133)

(15,096) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,884)

5,657

(6,592)

22,462 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,049)

(180)

(2,923)

(2,945) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (99,752)

(118,272)

2,206

336,204 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,243,183

1,186,188

1,141,225

731,712 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,143,431

$ 1,067,916

$ 1,143,431

$ 1,067,916















Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:













Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $ 2,094

$ 17,609

$ 5,093

$ 35,060

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.







Impact of tax legislation. Veeva excludes the direct cash payments associated with the newly effective tax legislation requiring the capitalization of certain research and development expenses for purposes of calculating non-GAAP operating cash flows. Veeva does not believe the impact resulting from changes in the tax treatment of research and development costs to be indicative of its operating performance, nor does Veeva management consider such impact in assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Accordingly, Veeva believes excluding the impact of this change in tax law provides for better evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to past operating results.







Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.







Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.







Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

July 31,

Six months ended

July 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 93,386

$ 119,065

574,413

$ 597,450

Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (2,094)

(17,609)

(5,093)

(35,060)

Impact of tax legislation 37,946

—

37,946

—

Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $ 129,238

$ 101,456

$ 607,266

$ 562,390

Net cash used in investing activities $ (184,205)

$ (242,814)

$ (562,692)

$ (280,763)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (7,884)

$ 5,657

$ (6,592)

$ 22,462



















Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

July 31,

Six months ended

July 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 64,035

$ 53,909

$ 122,988

$ 105,126

Stock-based compensation expense (1,693)

(1,316)

(2,970)

(2,222)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,126)

(925)

(2,216)

(1,821)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 61,216

$ 51,668

$ 117,802

$ 101,083



















Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 85.1 %

85.3 %

85.2 %

85.1 %

Stock-based compensation expense 0.4

0.4

0.3

0.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 85.7 %

85.9 %

85.8 %

85.7 %



















Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 87,634

$ 68,188

$ 168,196

$ 133,107

Stock-based compensation expense (13,818)

(9,541)

(23,808)

(16,963)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (139)

(139)

(273)

(273)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 73,677

$ 58,508

$ 144,115

$ 115,871



















Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 17.0 %

23.5 %

19.2 %

26.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense 13.1

10.7

11.4

9.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 30.2 %

34.4 %

30.7 %

36.2 %



















Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 382,549

$ 333,497

$ 748,136

$ 650,934

Stock-based compensation expense 15,511

10,857

26,778

19,185

Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,265

1,064

2,489

2,094

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 399,325

$ 345,418

$ 777,403

$ 672,213



















Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 71.6 %

73.2 %

72.0 %

73.2 %

Stock-based compensation expense 2.9

2.4

2.6

2.2

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 74.7 %

75.8 %

74.8 %

75.6 %



















Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 134,008

$ 94,899

$ 247,483

$ 178,125

Stock-based compensation expense (38,901)

(22,315)

(64,724)

(39,152)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (29)

(29)

(56)

(56)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 95,078

$ 72,555

$ 182,703

$ 138,917







































Three months ended

July 31,

Six months ended

July 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



















Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 89,617

$ 71,789

$ 165,732

$ 136,399

Stock-based compensation expense (24,031)

(15,115)

(40,924)

(26,670)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,555)

(3,429)

(6,995)

(6,745)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 62,031

$ 53,245

$ 117,813

$ 102,984



















General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 57,832

$ 42,185

$ 106,157

$ 83,340

Stock-based compensation expense (17,599)

(14,098)

(30,750)

(25,867)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (57)

(57)

(112)

(112)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 40,176

$ 28,030

$ 75,295

$ 57,361



















Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 281,457

$ 208,873

$ 519,372

$ 397,864

Stock-based compensation expense (80,531)

(51,528)

(136,398)

(91,689)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,641)

(3,515)

(7,163)

(6,913)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 197,285

$ 153,830

$ 375,811

$ 299,262



















Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 101,092

$ 124,624

$ 228,764

$ 253,070

Stock-based compensation expense 96,042

62,385

163,176

110,874

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,906

4,579

9,652

9,007

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 202,040

$ 191,588

$ 401,592

$ 372,951



















Operating margin on a GAAP basis 18.9 %

27.4 %

22.0 %

28.5 %

Stock-based compensation expense 18.0

13.7

15.7

12.5

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.9

1.0

0.9

1.0

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 37.8 %

42.1 %

38.6 %

42.0 %



















Net income on a GAAP basis $ 90,601

$ 108,858

$ 190,716

$ 224,425

Stock-based compensation expense 96,042

62,385

163,176

110,874

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,906

4,579

9,652

9,007

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(7) (25,303)

(23,151)

(37,512)

(44,753)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 166,246

$ 152,671

$ 326,032

$ 299,553



















Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.56

$ 0.67

$ 1.17

$ 1.38

Stock-based compensation expense 0.59

0.38

1.00

0.68

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03

0.03

0.06

0.06

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(7) (0.15)

(0.14)

(0.22)

(0.28)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.03

$ 0.94

$ 2.01

$ 1.84







(7) For the three and six months July 31, 2022 and 2021, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

