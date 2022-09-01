Industrial and Commercial Display Solutions Provider Adds Education Focused Digital Signage Software Provider To Broaden Service Offerings

HSINCHU, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AUO Display Plus (ADP), a wholly-owned industrial and commercial display subsidiary of Taiwan's AUO Corporation (TWSE: 2409), has acquired the long-running cloud-based digital signage software company Rise Vision (www.risevision.com), strengthening ADP's growing portfolio of partners and enabling them to help organizations communicate better using digital signage solutions.

AUO Display Plus Acquires Digital Signage Software Rise Vision to gain deeper expertise in the education market and subscription-based SaaS services. (PRNewswire)

As a leading provider of industrial and commercial displays, ADP expects to bolster its range of smart display solutions with value-added software capabilities and provide customers with more choices and flexibility while extending Rise Vision's SaaS (Software as Service) business reach to more applications and areas like retail, enterprise and hospitality.

"Rise Vision partners with ADP to provide digital signage solutions that help organizations communicate better," said Brian Loosbrock, CEO of Rise Vision. "With easy to use software, compatibility with a wide range of hardware, and 500+ professionally designed templates, organizations can be up and running in minutes."

The acquisition of Rise Vision provides ADP with deeper expertise in the education market and subscription-based SaaS services, tapping into Rise Vision's expertise to enable a new service for ADP's worldwide customer base.

"The acquisition of Rise Vision is an important milestone for ADP," said SH Liao, President of ADP. "The demand for SaaS applications is growing rapidly, and the integration of software and hardware will become a major competitive factor. Rise Vision's business model can help our customers succeed in their respective vertical markets.

"The partnership will provide us with an opportunity to expand the depth of solutions we can provide in the future," said Loosbrook. "Rise Vision will continue to provide easy to use software, new templates added each week to save customers hours of content creation time, amazing customer service, and simple, affordable pricing. We're excited to start this new chapter in our long history with ADP."

About AUO Display Plus

AUO Display Plus is AUO's industrial and commercial display subsidiary and offers a complete end-to-end display service, from R&D to sales and customer service. AUO Display Plus integrates its leading display technologies with value-added software solutions for retail, enterprise, education, transportation, and healthcare. AUO Display Plus collaborates with partners in different domains to co-create complete solutions and one stop services that help businesses accelerate their smart transformations and create greater value. Headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, AUO Display Plus operates global offices in Mainland China, Japan, the United States, and Europe.

About Rise Vision

Rise Vision is used in 100+ countries, by organizations of all sizes, highly rated, and deeply dedicated since 1992 to making it easy for organizations to communicate better using digital signage. With easy to use software, compatibility with a wide range of hardware, and 500+ professionally designed templates organizations can be up and running in minutes. Rise Vision adds new templates each week saving organizations hours of content creation time allowing them to focus on the message they're communicating. Rise Vision is based in Ontario, Canada with affiliates in the U.S.

