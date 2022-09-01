Equity Union Luxury Properties Celebrates Record Sale of Alyson Hannigan's Home

Equity Union's Matthew Karic and Andrew Dinsky, of The Dinsky Team secured the buyer in the significant real estate transaction.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equity Union announced its agents, Matthew Karic and Andrew Dinsky closed escrow on celebrity, Alyson Hannigan's home in Encino for a record $16 Million, representing the buyers. It's the most ever paid for a home on the market in Encino, California.

"The Sherman Residence" designed by famed architect Peter Tolkin sits on 3.26 acres south of Ventura Boulevard. The house is made up of series of board-formed concrete wood and glass pavilions connected by gallery spaces that together define a central courtyard.

"When my client's expressed interest in this property, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to show them this one-of-a-kind home. It's a true jewel in Los Angeles" – Matthew Karic. The Dinsky Team is one of the San Fernando Valley's most successful teams with sales of over $120 Million in 2021 and one of the top teams at Equity Union.

"I'm very proud of Matthew and Andrew on this incredible and record-breaking sale. This stunning property is unlike anything on the market in the San Fernando Valley and it's amazing to have their sale in the records under our Luxury Division at Equity Union," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up, Equity Union was created to be a completely unique real estate company. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

