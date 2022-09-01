Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club Features Pat Metheny, Victor Wooten, Walter Trout, George Porter Jr. & Ron Carter In Outstanding September 2022 Schedule Of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's September 2022 Schedule of Shows includes 18 GRAMMY® Award Nominated Musicians – with 11 GRAMMY® Award-Winners!

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's schedule of shows for September 2022 includes 20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Guitar Icon PAT METHENY, 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist VICTOR WOOTEN, Legendary 4x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist & Singer WALTER TROUT, GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist & Funk Pioneer GEORGE PORTER, JR., 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & World-Renowned Double Bassist RON CARTER, and many other award-winning musicians, including GRAMMY® Award-Winning Gypsy Jazz Guitarist STEPHANE WREMBEL and GRAMMY® Award-Winning Keyboardist Extraordinaire JORDAN RUDESS of Dream Theater, among others.

Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club’s schedule of shows for September 2022 includes 20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Guitar Icon PAT METHENY; 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist VICTOR WOOTEN; Legendary 4x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist & Singer WALTER TROUT; 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & World-Renowned Double Bassist RON CARTER, and many other celebrated and award-winning musicians. (PRNewswire)

The current schedule of shows at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club can be found at www.jimmysoncongress.com/events. Tickets are available for purchase on Jimmy's website or on Ticketmaster.

September 2022 Schedule of Shows

The Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club September 2022 schedule is as follows:

20x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 38x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Guitarist and Composer PAT METHENY on Thursday & Friday September 1 st and 2 nd at 7 and 9:30 P.M.

5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 10x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist VICTOR WOOTEN on Saturday September 3 rd at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

Avant-Funk Power Duo SOULE MONDE on Sunday September 4 th at 7:30 P.M.

Patrick Zimmerli's "Messages" Featuring GRAMMY® Award-Winning Tenor Saxophonist CHRIS POTTER; GRAMMY® Award-Winning Alto Saxophonist MICHAEL THOMAS; GRAMMY® Award Nominated Baritone Saxophonist RON BLAKE; and 4x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist SCOTT COLLEY on Wednesday September 7 th at 7:30 P.M.

Acclaimed Guitarist WAYNE KRANTZ; World-Renowned Drummer KEITH CARLOCK; and GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist TIM LEFEBVRE on Thursday September 8 th at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Vocalist & Pianist NICOLE ZURAITIS on Friday September 9 th at 7:30 P.M.

Legendary 4x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist & Singer WALTER TROUT on Saturday September 10 th at 7:30 P.M.

NEA Jazz Master & Acclaimed Jazz Singer SHEILA JORDAN on Sunday September 11 th at 5:30 P.M.

World-Renowned Jazz Guitarist KURT ROSENWINKEL Featuring GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist AARON PARKS; GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist ERIC REVIS; and GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer GREGORY HUTCHINSON on Wednesday September 14 th at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Trumpeter & Composer AMBROSE AKINMUSIRE on Friday January 21 st at 7:30 PM .

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist & Legendary Funk Pioneer GEORGE PORTER, JR. on Saturday September 17 th at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 3x GRAMMY® Award Nominated Keyboardist Extraordinaire JORDAN RUDESS of Dream Theater on Thursday September 22 nd at 7:30 P.M.

Acclaimed 7-Piece Funk, Soul and R&B Band – THE SUFFERS on Friday September 23 rd at 7:30 & 10 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Gypsy Jazz Guitarist STEPHANE WREMBEL on Saturday September 24 th at 7:30 P.M.

GHOST-NOTE, Headed by Snarky Puppy's Multi-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Percussion Duo of ROBERT "SPUT" SEARIGHT and NATE WERTH , and Featuring Prolific Bass Guitarist DWAYNE "MonoNeon" THOMAS on Wednesday September 28 th at 7:30 P.M.

3x-GRAMMY® Award Winner & 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated World-Renowned Double Bassist RON CARTER on Friday September 30 th at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

Jimmy's Story

Over four years in the making following the meticulous historic restoration of an original 1905 YMCA building, the club – named for local businessman James Labrie, who died in 2016 – is the brainchild of his sons, local restaurateurs/developers and jazz and blues enthusiasts Michael and Peter Labrie, co-owners of the Labrie Group, a real estate corporation. The company also owns Atlantic Grill and River House restaurants.

"We wanted to make a valuable contribution to jazz and blues music and felt the best way to accomplish this was to create one of the best jazz and blues clubs in the world — right here in the Greater Portsmouth, NH seacoast community my brother and I love so much," Michael says.

Inspired by a Moulin Rouge-style cabaret ambience, the venue boasts a multi-level, brick-and-beam interior with original stained-glass features, two majestic original atrium windows, and a new, multi-floor glass and steel addition in the rear. All guests at Jimmy's will discover an architectural treasure that is a blend of lovingly preserved historic details and new beautifully crafted construction.

"Our vision is for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club to represent the highest standard of excellence in music, food, and service. We want to create the most positive and memorable live music experiences for every guest who comes through the door at Jimmy's," says Peter Labrie.

Jimmy's 1-Year Anniversary

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club celebrates its 1-Year Anniversary on September 30th 2022 with 3x-GRAMMY® Award Winner & 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated World-Renowned Double Bassist RON CARTER. Ron Carter has appeared on over 2,250+ recording sessions, making him the most-recorded jazz bassist in history. In 2021, Carter received the Jazz Journalist Association "Lifetime Achievement Award." Carter was a member of the second Miles Davis Quintet in the mid-1960's, which also included Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter.

At Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club it's about showcasing some of the greatest living artists out there. Just take a look at Jimmy's lineup over the past year. On Jimmy's stage, on almost any given day of the week, you'll see GRAMMY® Award-Winners, GRAMMY® Award Nominees, musical legends, Blues Music Award-Winners, and some of the most talked about up-and-comers.

Looking for legends? How about Herbie Hancock, Taj Mahal, Wynton Marsalis, Mavis Staples, Charles Lloyd, Elvin Bishop, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ronnie Earl, or Arturo Sandoval.

Maybe something more contemporary? Lee Ritenour, Brian Blade, Fred Hersch, Madeleine Peyroux, Christian McBride, Ruthie Foster, Stacey Kent, Nate Smith, Ana Popovic, and Eric Gales all graced Jimmy's stage.

Perhaps you want to make a discovery? Then come hear the likes of Amy Helm, Gerald Clayton, Morgan James, Christian Sands, Southern Avenue, Danielle Nicole, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Vanessa Collier, J.P. Soars, or Samara Joy.

Or maybe you want to hear something more out of the box? Then come see Stanley Jordan, Shemekia Copeland, Spyro Gyra, Cindy Blackman Santana, Matt Schofield, Jose James, The Soul Rebels, Dumpstaphunk, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, or Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen.

And this is but a short list of the talented musicians who have appeared on Jimmy's stage over the last year. All Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's currently available shows can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put their heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

SOURCE: Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

Related Links

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club