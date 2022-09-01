Safe Food Handling: 4 Key Food Safety Steps

Refrigerate or freeze meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, and other perishables within 2 hours of purchasing. Refrigerate within 1 hour if the temperature outside is above 90° F.

Never thaw food at room temperature, such as on the countertop! There are three safe ways to defrost food: in the refrigerator, in cold water (change water every half hour to make sure it stays cold) and in the microwave. Food thawed in cold water or in the microwave should be cooked immediately.