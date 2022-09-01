TV PERSONALITY AND E-COMMERCE PIONEER JILL MARTIN AND 101 STUDIOS ANNOUNCE IMMERSIVE NEW SHOPPING PLATFORM SHOPTHESCENES.COM

PLATFORM LAUNCHES WITH PARAMOUNT MEDIA NETWORKS & MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS HIT SERIES YELLOWSTONE AND EMILY IN PARIS WHERE FANS CAN VIRTUALLY SHOP THE SHOW

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Studios and Emmy Award winning television personality Jill Martin announced today the launch of an immersive, premium shopping experience, through an innovative new platform, ShopTheScenes.com. Shop The Scenes is partnering with top hit television shows and movies, both new and classic, to develop this groundbreaking site. Fans will have the unique opportunity to virtually step on the set of their most beloved shows and purchase authentic items they have always wanted but didn't know how to find. From clothing to furniture to household items, coveted products on fans favorite characters and on the set will now be available for purchase. Limited-edition and one-of-a-kind pieces will also be available. Shop The Scenes is working with the top show runners, ahead of upcoming seasons, to incorporate items written into this season's scripts. Products will be ready in real time for fans to purchase while watching their favorite show. Hundreds of small businesses that have done work for the top shows will also be spotlighted for consumers to purchase unique items. Shop The Scenes is also developing a premium unboxing experience perfect for gift giving.

Shop the Scenes (PRNewswire)

Shop The Scenes is excited to announce that their first wave of partners will be two hit series produced by Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios – Yellowstone, also produced by 101 Studios, and Emily in Paris. Airing on Paramount Network, Yellowstone was the #1 original series for adults across all of broadcast, cable and premium in 2021 and Emily in Paris is a Netflix fan favorite all over the world. The Shop the Scenes launch will also include a pop-up holiday shop with the #1 morning show in key demos, Today. We are excited to announce the next 25 shows for 2023 in the coming months.

Television ratings phenomenon, Yellowstone, will be the first shoppable series on the platform and will allow fans to transcend their screens with curated products, exclusive content, and immersive environments that extend the Dutton Ranch. The kickoff will be November 12th alongside the Yellowstone Season 4 Marathon on The Paramount Network. The site will offer must-have items from previous seasons, watch-party kits, sweepstakes, unique gifting opportunities and VIP memberships. Shop The Scenes will partner with the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on November 13th where key items from the show will be available for purchase.

"Our goal is to bring viewers into their favorite shows, movies and events and allow them to immerse themselves through groundbreaking technology into their favorite scenes." said New York Times Best Selling Author Jill Martin. "This innovation represents the next wave of engaging and interacting with content and bringing the virtual world into consumers reality through a one-stop retail experience. How many times have fans watched a show or movie and thought, "I love that dress… or where can I buy that table?"

Loyal Yellowstone and Emily in Paris fans will now be able to purchase products, in themed reusable, exciting packaging, that will bring a piece of the show or movie into their homes. They'll have the opportunity to explore various locations on the Dutton Ranch, like Beth's closet or the bunkhouse; buy the famous Pierre Cadault suitcase; drink (or spray) DeLalisse Champere, bringing Darren Star's fictional brands to life.

"Jill has mastered the in-show shopping experience and we're so excited to have her at the helm of this partnership," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "We have a unique opportunity to expand the fan experience by allowing viewers to purchase merchandise from some incredible shows. This is the first shoppable experience of its kind and we are excited to bring it to fans of the shows."

"It has always been my dream to bring the brands that I create in my shows to life. Jill, David, and Shop the Scenes captured my vision of bringing content into the real world. Now fans can enjoy Champere, wear Pierre Cadault's latest line and immerse themselves further into the worlds of their favorite characters from Emily in Paris." – Creator and Executive Producer, Darren Star.

"The passionate fandom surrounding Yellowstone and Emily in Paris shows the power of storytelling. Fans want to be fully immersed, blurring the lines between the content they love and their everyday lives, more than ever," said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Soft Lines, Global Fashion Collaborations & Specialty Retail, Paramount Consumer Products. "Paramount is committed to being at the forefront of the customer and content experiences and this partnership allows fans to engage in an innovative and immersive way with their favorite shows."

Jill and 101 Studios are thrilled to be partnering with top show runners and costume designers to give fans behind the scenes access to items that will truly make them part of their favorite shows.

You can register now for exclusive updates. Please go to: shopthescenes.com

About 101 Studios: 101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. 101 empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. On the television side, 101 produces Taylor Sheridan's Emmy nominated series "Yellowstone," "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883" and the upcoming "George & Tammy," "Tulsa King," "Lioness" and "Bass Reeves." 101 Studios oversees and manages the newly formed Sports Illustrated Studios, a content platform based on the most compelling stories, characters, and moments in sports past, present and future. Upcoming projects include "Paradise Found" based on the true story of high school football coach Rick Prinz; a docuseries about the sexual abuse and cover-up at Ohio State University, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures; and the docuseries "Covers," a behind-the-scenes look at Sports Illustrated's top cover stories of all time. SI Studios has also exclusively partnered with iHeartMedia to create and distribute original podcasts through the iHeartPodcast network. On the film side, past releases include "The Current War: Director's Cut," the Sundance Audience award winner "Burden" as well as the family comedy "The War with Grandpa."

About Jill Martin: Entrepreneur and Emmy Award-winning television personality, Jill Martin is a Lifestyle Contributor for the Today Show, Host of Shop Today with Jill Martin, and a New York Times bestselling author. Jill has had a lifestyle brand on QVC for over a decade aimed at bringing consumers accessible elegance.

