When Someone is Diagnosed with Blood Cancer, Every Minute Matters

When Someone is Diagnosed with Blood Cancer, Every Minute Matters

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society urges patients to utilize its free support services every step of the way

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leukemia, a blood cancer, is the most common cancer diagnosed in children and adolescents and the second leading cause of all cancer deaths. For good reason, during two national awareness months in September – Childhood Cancer and Blood Cancer Awareness Month – the global leader in the fight against blood cancers, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is urgently reminding patients and their families to learn about its free support services available all year-round.

Cruz Perez-Jimenez, of El Paso, TX was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at just four years old and endured approximately one year of treatment that came with grueling side effects no child should have to experience. Today, several years later he is proud to call himself a survivor and gives back through LLS’s advocacy network. He hopes to one day enter the medical field himself. (PRNewswire)

Every 180 seconds someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer. LLS is the leading source of free blood cancer information, education, and support for patients, survivors, caregivers, families, and healthcare professionals.

"When someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, every minute matters — to them and their families, to the healthcare professionals treating them, and to us at LLS," said Gwen Nichols, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at LLS. "We know time becomes more precious and so we support patients' and survivors' needs, strive to help improve the quality of their lives, and try to inspire hope every step of the way."

The organization offers free one-on-one support including:

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET or by live chat/email on LLS Information Specialists are highly trained oncology professionals who provide free, personalized assistance to patients, families, and healthcare providers. LLS Information Specialists are ready to help at (800) 955-4572, Monday to Friday,or by live chat/email on LLS.ORG

LLS Clinical Trial Nurse Navigators are registered nurses with expertise in blood cancers who conduct comprehensive clinical trial searches and personally assist patients, parents, and caregivers throughout the entire clinical trial process.

LLS's registered dietitian has expertise in oncology nutrition and provides patients, parents, and caregivers with free nutrition consultations.

LLS also offers financial assistance, a podcast, peer-to-peer support, online chats, webcasts, videos, caregiver support, education and outreach programs like Myeloma Link, the LLS Scholarship program, which provides up to $7,500 to cover tuition, and so much more.

LLS Community is an online gathering place for patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to share experiences and provide support. Once registered, patients can ask questions, provide and receive support, and share stories with others who are going through similar experiences.

While many children survive leukemia, the treatments are harsh and outdated. Through LLS's recently launched Dare to Dream Project, LLS is taking on children's cancer from every direction, disrupting the status quo with a bold vision for young patients – to not only survive their cancer, but thrive in their lives after treatment. The project aims to power innovative research, new, safer treatments, support services, and advocacy.

Cruz Perez-Jimenez, of El Paso, TX knows the devastation of childhood cancer all too well. Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at just four years old, he endured approximately one year of treatment that came with grueling side effects no child should have to experience.

Today, Perez-Jimenez is proud to call himself a survivor, especially after all he overcame. He gives back through LLS's advocacy network and shares his heroic story with others battling blood cancer. He hopes to one day attend medical school and work in the oncology field himself.

"Cancer almost killed me, but it can't take away who I am and who I will become," said Perez-Jimenez.

According to Dr. Nichols, "Every action can make a difference and lead the way to a future without blood cancers." And, LLS offers some ways to help the fight against blood cancer including:

Donating at LLS.ORG to help more patients and families.

Light The Night community events this fall to bring light to the darkness of cancer. Registering for one of our inspirationalcommunity events this fall to bring light to the darkness of cancer.

advocate or exploring volunteer opportunities . Becoming anor exploring

Following LLS on social media (@LLSusa) and sharing our stories or contributing your own with #BloodCancerAwarenessMonth

To learn more, visit www.LLS.org .

Blood cancer patients and their families should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hoose, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

914-821-8973

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)