ENOB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Enochian Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Enochian BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Enochian between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 26, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Enochian BioSciences, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law