Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month

Oracle Sets the Date for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Announcement

Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Earnings Results to be released on September 12, 2022, After the Close of the Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Monday, September 12th, after the close of the market.  Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.  The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)(PRNewswire)

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-sets-the-date-for-its-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-earnings-announcement-301616718.html

SOURCE Oracle

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.