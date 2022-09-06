Marcum Promotes 37 to Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP today announced its 2022 class of 37 partner promotions. The class of new partners includes professionals who joined the Firm as part of Friedman LLP's merger into Marcum less than a week ago, on September 1.
"These new Marcum partners have extraordinary talent, technical proficiency, and enthusiasm for the future of our firm and our industry," said Jeffrey M. Weiner, Marcum's chairman and chief executive officer. "They have a big job ahead of them in a dynamic and rapidly evolving environment, as the needs of our clients and the imperative to innovate continue to accelerate. We have every confidence in this new group of leaders and wish them all great success in their new roles."
The new Marcum partners include the following professionals:
CALIFORNIA
- Alexander Ho (Tax & Business Services) – San Jose
- Brandon Okamoto (Tax & Business Services) – Costa Mesa
- Timm Rufo (Assurance Services) – San Francisco
CONNECTICUT
- Kevin Burkhardt (Assurance Services) – Hartford
- John DelGrego (Advisory Services) – Hartford
- Trevor Genereux (Tax & Business Services) – Hartford
- Richard Hunter (Financial Services) – New Haven
- Tim Peabody (Tax & Business Services) – New Haven
FLORIDA
- Fred Campos (Transaction Advisory Services) – Fort Lauderdale
- Joe Layne (Risk Advisory Services) – Fort Lauderdale
- Lance Lvovsky (Tax & Business Services) – Fort Lauderdale
MASSACHUSETTS
- Kristin Barishian (Assurance Services) – Boston
- Sean Burke (Tax & Business Services) – Boston
- Kaitlin DeMartin (Tax & Business Services) – Boston
- Raffaele Di Censo (Assurance Services) – Boston
- Nick Parseghian (Advisory Services) – Boston
- Patrice Radogna (Advisory Services) – Boston
NEW JERSEY
- Greg Kohr (Advisory Services) - East Hanover
- Eugene Pupkov (Tax & Business Services) - East Hanover
NEW YORK
- John Ahern (Accounting Services) – Melville
- Maggie Chiang (Assurance Services) – New York City
- Jin Dong (Assurance Services) – New York City
- Rolando Garcia (Tax & Business Services) – New York City
- Cheryl Lesnik (Assurance Services) - New York City
- Sophia Li (Assurance Services) – New York City
- Anthony Rodriguez (Tax & Business Services) – New York City
- Shawna Ruiz (Assurance Services) - Uniondale
- Heather Santonino (Tax & Business Services) – Melville
- Evan Teicher (Assurance Services) – New York City
- Edita Vysockyte (Tax & Business Services) – Melville
- Vincent Xiao (Assurance Services) – New York City
- Shamisa Zvoma (Tax & Business Services) – New York City
OHIO
- Randy Bosley (Assurance Services) – Mayfield Village
- Gregory Skoda Jr. (Operations/Business Development) – Mayfield Village
PENNSYLVANIA
- John Guerrieri (Assurance Services) – Philadelphia
- Melissa Hasenmayer (Tax & Business Services) - Philadelphia
WASHINGTON, DC
- AdiRubin (Financial Services)
Marcum now has approximately 525 partners. For a complete directory of Marcum partners or more information, visit www.marcumllp.com.
Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum. Visit www.marcumllp.com for more information about how Marcum can help.
