Master Spas hosts first-ever Global Hot Tub and Swim Spa Sale

Sale makes this September the best time to create a backyard oasis

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Spas Global Hot Tub and Swim Spa Sale is nearly here! During this first-ever event, customers can SAVE BIG on a Master Spas hot tub or swim spa.

With additional savings up to $2,000, there's never been a better time to invest in your backyard. The event will be September 8 to September 18, with Master Spas global network of dealers participating.

Customers can get more information and download a coupon for additional savings up to $2,000 by visiting MasterSpas.com/globalsale.

Master Spas' entire range of hot tubs and swim spas will be on sale during the event. Customers can enjoy special pricing on the best-selling Twilight Series TS 7.2 hot tub and the H2X Trainer 15D swim spa. Or, they can choose from the luxurious Michael Phelps line, including the LSX 900 hot tub and MP Momentum Deep swim spa.

Customers won't want to miss the chance to take advantage of this special pricing. In addition, inventory will be available for immediate delivery.

As part of the event, Master Spas is giving back. Master Spas will be contributing a minimum of $50,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The foundation helps America's heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children; by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders; and working tirelessly to eradicate veteran homelessness.

For more information, visit MasterSpas.com/globalsale or your local Master Spas retailer.

About Master Spas

Master Spas is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Operating out of a state-of-the-art, 45-acre campus, we are the largest swim spa manufacturer in the world, and largest portable spa and hot tub manufacturer that makes 100% of our product in the USA. Our management team has over 200 years of spa manufacturing success, and one of the strongest track records in the industry.

