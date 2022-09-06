Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil is currently in a Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow Milestone on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

