PROTOSTAR INTRODUCES SOLO DUE AT THE CONRAD

Two Concert Pianists Debuting Their Program "Hollywoodland"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtoStar Group is introducing a unique collaboration of two renowned concert pianists to the San Diego audience at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA, on October 14, 2022, at 8 pm. The program is called "Hollywoodland."

An eclectic mixture of musical styles and a truly educational, interactive, and entertaining experience!

Konstantin Soukhovetski and Jacopo Giacopuzzi, both accomplished soloists, recently formed Solo Due to collaborate on classical and contemporary piano works for four hands and two pianos. Performing in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, the duo will play original music, award-winning film scores, and beloved melodies from Queen to Rachmaninoff. Their delivery will be modern and theatrical, combining the best of classical tradition with a touch of Hollywood.

The program will feature an eclectic mixture of styles—from Baroque, classical, and jazz to rock, Brazilian pop, and retro-futurism:

S. Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances for two pianos (first movement)

N. Kapustin: Concerto No.2

H. Villa-Lobos: Bachiana Brasileira #5 for two pianos (arr. Soukhovetski)

P. Nazaykinskaya: Nostalghia

H. Zimmer. Interstellar. Piano and Synthesizer (arr. Giacopuzzi)

K. Soukhovetski: The Queen Fantasy for two pianos

Before playing each piece, the two performers will talk briefly about the piece, making this concert a truly educational, interactive, and entertaining experience. The audience is encouraged to ask questions during the Q&A at the end of the program.

To purchase tickets, please visit La Jolla Music Society's website at: https://theconrad.org/events/hollywoodland/.

Jacopo Giacopuzzi

As a soloist and chamber musician, Jacopo has performed recitals at major festivals and venues throughout the U.S. and Europe. He is a winner of 14 international competitions, including the Int'l Piano Competition San Donà di Piave, Ibiza Int'l Piano Competition, and the Int'l Liszt Competition in L.A. He has performed under the direction of world-renowned conductors, such as Dian Tchobanov, Robert Wills, and others. He's served on competition juries and given presentations, masterclasses, and concerts worldwide.

Konstantin Soukhovetski

Highlights of Mr. Soukhovetski's career include appearances with Johannesburg Philharmonic, Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, and Miami Symphony Orchestra. His solo performances have taken him to Wigmore Hall, Carnegie Hall, Phillips Collection, and Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern, Switzerland. He studied with Jerome Lowenthal at Juilliard. Born in Moscow to a family of artists, he also studied at the Moscow Central Special Music School, under the auspices of the Moscow State Conservatory with Anatoly Ryabov.

Media Contact: Konstantin Soukhovetski, soloduepr@gmail.com, +1-917-952-5115

