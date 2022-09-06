Strikepoint Media Named to INC 5000's Fastest Growing Companies

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strikepoint Media, LLC .— an industry leader in digital marketing, media buying, customer acquisition, and creative production—is delighted to be ranked #2563 on the annual INC 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

This marks the second time that Strikepoint Media has been named to the INC 5000, having previously been featured in 2020.

"I am so grateful and honored to be a part of such a prestigious group of entrepreneurs and business owners. All the success we've created is owed to the hard work, grit, and determination of our team and their desire to be the best" said Jeremy Blossom, CEO & Co-Founder of Strikepoint Media.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

This accomplishment ranks Strikepoint Media in the top 0.07% of all private companies in America in terms of revenue growth.

Companies on the INC 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 through 2021. For a complete list of the INC 5000, including company profiles and an extensive database that can be sorted and filtered by industry and region, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022 .

About Strikepoint Media

Strikepoint Media was founded in 2013 and has quickly grown into a leader in the digital marketing industry, with more than $1 Billion in revenue generated for their clients. With clients all over the globe, they specialize in media buying, lead generation, funnel building, branding, creative production, website design and development.

