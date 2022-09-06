Whatfix Named a Category Leader for Third Consecutive Year in Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by Everest Group

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix today announced that it has been named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 released by Everest Group, a global research and analyst firm.

Despite an influx of new players entering the space, Whatfix was one of only two designated as a Leader, and saw a sharp improvement in its overall analytics offerings from the 2021 assessment. Whatfix also noted a strengthened position in the PEAK Matrix® from 2021, and a more distinct differentiation from competitors, especially on industry verticalization.

"We're excited to be recognized again as a Leader among digital adoption platforms," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder, Whatfix. "Consistency and sustained excellence are baseline targets for Whatfix. We look forward to maintaining our leadership position by continuing to pursue technical excellence combined with relentless customer focus."

Everest Group highlighted Whatfix's ability to deliver scalable success for its clients by removing barriers between users and productivity. They lauded Whatfix's extensive partner ecosystem that spans across independent software vendors, system integrators and technology, analytics & AI vendors. Further, the report mentions personalized recommendations, automated testing, easy content creation & maintenance and flexible content delivery as some of Whatfix's key strengths. Everest Group also recognized the company's investment in its product analytics capabilities during the last year, which allows enterprises to track application utilization and recognize drop-offs, before or without creating any DAP content. This helps further drive adoption and efficiency by measuring gaps at an enterprise level.

"Whatfix is positioned as a Leader in the DAP Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, as a result of its investments in product capabilities and sustained market growth. It has deepened its capabilities in industry-specific solutions, element detection, product analytics, and support for mobile and desktop applications. Whatfix's strong roadmap and focus on innovation and customer experience places it well to serve the DAP buyers," said Sharath Hari N, Practice Director at Everest Group.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework used to assess the market impact and overall vision & capability of technology vendors. For the 2022 report, Everest Group evaluated 20 digital adoption platform (DAP) software providers.

"Whatfix does what all the competitors can but with better training, customer service, and price," said Brandon Copeland, Senior Director of Product Design at GlobalTranz, a leading provider of technology-driven transportation and supply chain management solutions. "Whatfix can do what the others cannot. The ability to utilize intelligent segmentation and the ability to have the walkthrough in multiple formats was a game changer for us. The training team is always available to help and very friendly."

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is compiled annually to provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments.

A complimentary custom copy of the report can be downloaded here .

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix's website.

