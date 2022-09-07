Bridgestone Launches Firestone Firehawk AS V2: An INDYCAR Inspired, All-Season Ultra-High Performance Tire

The Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tire offers drivers a spirited and sporty driving experience no matter the season.

The successful INDYCAR Firestone Firehawk rain race tire served as inspiration for the tread design of the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tire to ensure confident wet handling.

Bridgestone's launch of the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tire will help deliver the "Ease" and "Emotion" values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the all-new Firestone Firehawk AS V2 all-season ultra-high performance tire designed to deliver exciting, sporty performance. Inspired by the INDYCAR Firestone Firehawk rain race tire, the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tire also delivers relentless performance in inclement weather, delivering faster lap times2 than the tire's predecessor.

"When designing the Firestone Firehawk AS V2, our goal was to produce an ultra-high performance tire without trading off its performance in inclement weather," said Ian McKenny, Senior Product Manager, Bridgestone Americas. "Our INDYCAR rain tires use a braided tread to help deliver exhilarating performance even in a downpour. We've applied that pattern technology directly to the new Firehawk AS V2 to give drivers the chance to experience a sporty drive in any weather condition."

The Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tire is backed by a 50,000-mile limited warranty1, featuring a combination of interlocking lugs and full-depth 3D sipes providing consistent wear and performance throughout the tire's life. The interlocking lugs and large outboard tread blocks ensure confident wet handling and hydroplaning resistance. Plus, the 3D full-depth sipes allow the Firehawk AS V2 to excel in snow throughout the life of the tire. Its INDYCAR-inspired tread pattern also gives the Firehawk AS V2 the signature sport grip and responsive handling through corners that Firehawk tires are known for.

Key performance advancements offered by the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tire include:

Increased speed rating (H, V, W) over the previous generation Firehawk AS tires (H, V)

Lap times 2.11 seconds faster in wet conditions than the previous generation Firehawk AS tires 2

Lap times .6 seconds faster in wet conditions than the BFGoodrich G-Force Comp 2 A/S+ tires and the General G-Max AS-05 tires 3

Stops 5 feet shorter in snow than the previous generation Firehawk AS tires 2

Stops 15 feet shorter in snow than the General G-Max AS-05 tires4

The new Firestone Firehawk AS V2 is developed for popular sports and muscle cars like the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang but is also designed to help enhance the sporty feel of popular sedans and crossovers like the Honda Civic, Nissan Altima, and Toyota RAV4. Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tires are available now at all Bridgestone authorized tire dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

The introduction of the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment that serves as the axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment) that Bridgestone has committed to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. By developing an all-season ultra-high performance tire, the Bridgestone Group is delivering its "Ease" and "Emotion" commitment.

1 Conditions apply. See BridgestoneTire.com/warranty for details.

2 Comparison based on the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tires vs. the Firestone Firehawk AS tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

3 Comparison based on the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tires vs. the BFGoodrich G-Force Comp 2 A/S+ tires and the General G-Max AS-05 tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

4 Comparison based on the Firestone Firehawk AS V2 tires vs. the General G-Max AS-05 tires from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

