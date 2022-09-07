IMMORTALS INVASION POWERED BY BITSTAMP COMING TO CHICAGO

Multi-day gaming event will celebrate the Summer Finals with immersive in person and digital experiences for fans

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immortals , the Great Lakes-based professional esports organization, will be bringing Immortals Invasion, the popular in-person gaming experience, to Chicago during the Summer Finals in partnership with Bitstamp , the world's longest running cryptocurrency exchange and exclusive presenting partner.

Immortals Invasion Powered by Bitstamp (PRNewswire)

After successful Immortals Invasion activations in Ann Arbor and Detroit, Immortals and Bitstamp have put together a full slate of programming for fans and gamers alike as an opportunity to bring the esports community together. As the esports and cryptocurrency industries continue to evolve together, Bitstamp is the ideal partner to create a larger event at scale, offering digital opportunities for fans to engage and follow all weekend long. Immortals anticipate 2,000 fans to attend the Chicago iteration of the event with programming consisting of:

Friday, September 9th - Custom Immortals and Bitstamp Ice Pops around Wrigleyville

Saturday, September 10th - Pregame Brunch and Meet & Greet Immortals and Bitstamp will host a pre-match brunch event at Park Tavern near the United Center with free drinks and food for attendees Fans can come enjoy the free food and drink, meet the Immortals Valorant team, influencers and staff and watch the Finals matches Immortals will shuttle fans attending the Finals event free of charge from Park Tavern to the United Center where they'll be greeted with the free custom Immortals and Bitstamp frozen pops around the venue entrance Fans not attending the Finals event can stay at Park Tavern and watch the matches on one of the many TVs

Sunday, September 11th - Nexus Bash and After Party Immortals and Bitstamp will host a Nexus Bash Finals watch party and after party on Sunday afternoon at The Emporium Fulton Market with unlimited arcade gameplay, custom free drinks and giveaways. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet with Immortals Staff, Players, influencers and even Bitstamp US CEO, Bobby Zagotta .



"As a one of one gaming brand in the Great Lakes Region (GLR), we're thrilled to bring our Immortals Invasion event series to Chicago during Summer Finals," said Jordan Sherman, Immortals CEO. "This is another example of our commitment to bring regionally-relevant gaming experiences to the GLR."

"Bringing people together via in-person experiences that promote face-to-face connections is something that gaming and crypto communities have in common," said Bobby Zagotta, CEO of Bitstamp USA. "Empowering more people to see how digital assets can intersect with their lives is a key step towards broader crypto adoption, and creating smart integrations with esports continues to be an opportunity to drive crypto awareness and adoption."

Bitsatmp, the Immortals presenting sponsor for Chicago Invasion, aims to provide opportunities for esports fans to meet each other in person while getting to know more about how Bitstamp and Immortals are bringing esports and crypto together with popular creators and community-driven rewards.

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff, and the broader gaming community through its competitive operations, community-driven activations and initiatives, tournaments, partnerships, and more. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT, and Wild Rift.

For more information, please visit www.Immortals.gg and follow Immortals on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snap.

About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, supporting investors, traders and leading financial institutions since 2011. With a proven track record, cutting-edge market infrastructure and dedication to personal service with a human touch, Bitstamp's secure and reliable trading venue is trusted by over four million customers worldwide. Whether it is through their intuitive web platform and mobile app or industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters finance. For more information, visit www.bitstamp.net.

CONTACT: immortals@thestorymob.com

Immortals (PRNewsfoto/Immortals) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immortals