ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO CHITOGENX

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho" or the "Company") a clinical-stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to ChitogenX Inc. to better reflect the Company's expanded clinical and commercial opportunities, mission, values, and core competencies.

The Company's shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE under the new name and new ticker symbol, CSE: CHGX at market open on or around September 12, 2022.

"We evaluated our Company name in light of the vast potential clinical and commercial applications for our proprietary technology platform, and it was obvious that these applications were much broader than just the orthopaedic field the previous corporate name was inferring to", said Philippe Deschamps, CEO. "We opted for a new company name that better represented our identity and expanded possibilities. ChitogenX achieves both".

The corporate name change was approved at the last Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held via videoconference on July 21, 2022, following the passing of a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company's articles to effect the name change.

No action is required by shareholders in connection with the name change, and no change has been made to the Company's share capital. The Company encourages any shareholder with questions to contact their broker or agent.

About ChitogenX Inc.

ChitogenX Inc. (formally Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.) is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic tissue repair technologies to improve tissue healing. The Company is committed to the clinical development of its proprietary RESTORE technology platform, a muco-adhesive CHITOSAN based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), to enhance healing in various musculoskeletal conditions. ORTHO-R, its lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid biologic implant combination product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, ligaments, and cartilage such as the meniscus. ORTHO-R can be directly and easily applied to the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure with minimal disruption to length of surgery. ORTHO-R is currently the object of an ongoing U.S. Phase I/II clinical trial for rotator cuff tear repair in 10 U.S. based clinical centers.

Other formulations are being developed to leverage the technology's performance characteristics such as tissue adhesion, pliability, and ability to deliver biologics or therapeutics to various tissues damaged by trauma or disease. Further information about Chitogenx is available on the Company's website at www.chitogenx.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

