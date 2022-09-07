RDK Software Platform Surpasses 100 Million Device Deployments Across Leading Cable, Telco, and Satellite Service Providers

RDK community expands to more than 600 technology companies

Continued adoption across Europe, North America , Latin America , and Asia

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RDK Management (RDK) today announced details about the continued adoption of the RDK open source software platform used to power customer-premises equipment (CPE) from broadband and video service providers worldwide.

RDK - Open Source Software Platform for CPE (PRNewswire)

"Surpassing 100 million RDK device deployments is a testament to the central role RDK now plays at cable, telco, and satellite providers around the globe," said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "RDK has evolved into a versatile software platform that provides operators with consistency and efficiencies across CPE manufacturers, chipset suppliers, and their diverse footprints of transport networks. Members of the community are also exploring new ways to extend the use of RDK into other areas, such as connected TVs, 5G fixed wireless gateways, and more. It's certainly an exciting time for RDK, and our team is fully committed to providing the support and tools our community needs to achieve their technical and business objectives."

RDK Global Adoption & Support

The number of RDK devices deployed globally rose to 100 million, up from 80 million last year. RDK is currently deployed across dozens of leading service providers throughout Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia. Service providers with public RDK deployments include: Atlantic Broadband, BCN, Claro, Comcast, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, J:COM, KabelPlus, Liberty Global, Mediacom, Megacable Melita, NOS, Nuuday, Rogers, SFR (part of Altice Europe), Shaw, Sky, Stofa, Telcom Argentina, Toya, Vectra, Vidéotron, Vodafone, VOO, VTR, WOW, Ziggo, and others.

RDK also shared that there are more than 600 technology companies within the RDK community, up from about 500 last year. These companies span leading SoC companies, CE manufacturers, software developers, system integrators, and service providers.

RDK is available at no cost to companies who want to access code, collaborate, develop, and submit software contributions back to the RDK community. For those organizations who need additional technical support or want to promote their activity more actively within the community, RDK offers Preferred and Preferred Plus memberships. Over the past year, RDK also established a RDK Technical Advisory Board (RTAB) for experienced RDK advocates and contributors to drive innovation and technical roadmap development for the RDK community. Recent additions to the RTAB include Beegol, Consult Red, DTVKit, Sagemcom, and Tata Elxsi.

RDK Technology

RDK is an open source software platform that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT connected devices. By standardizing these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, across various hardware platforms. A key to RDK's growing adoption is that device provisioning, data diagnostics, reporting, and telemetry are consistent across all RDK software profiles, enabling service providers to manage video, broadband and cameras in a uniform way.

For video, RDK software is also available as part of the RDK Video Accelerator program, which provides development and deployment-ready set-top boxes from leading OEMs. More than 30 suppliers and RDK members are involved in providing products and services to support the RDK Video Accelerator program. In addition, leading premium app companies are launching RDK-specific scaling programs and adopting the Lightning™ App development framework.

For broadband, RDK software provides common support across DOCSIS, DSL, and GPON gateways for routing, Wi-Fi, device management, diagnostics, DNS, and IoT interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee. RDK software is also available for IP-connected cameras, delivering common methods to support live video feeds, continuous video recording, motion detection, and watermarking.

Additional information about RDK is available at www.rdkcentral.com.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open source software platform that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 600 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RDK Management