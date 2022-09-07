Sierra Digital Showcases Breakthrough Industry Cloud Solutions at SAP Oil & Gas Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP, the worldwide leader in intelligent technology for the Oil, Gas, and Energy industries, will gain new value next week as its global innovation partner, Sierra Digital, unveils a series of breakthrough industry cloud solutions that simplify, extend, and enhance SAP technology.

Sierra Digital unveils app innovations for Oil & Gas.

A lead sponsor of Americas' SAP Users' Group's premiere industry show, "SAP Best Practices for Oil, Gas, and Energy" (September 12-14, Hyatt Regency, Downtown Houston), Sierra Digital will headline the conference with release of 9 new applications that revolutionize the user experience for a wide array of key players in the industry—everyone from Accountants and Project Managers to Land Owners.

Sierra's innovations are the result of SAP's strategic decision to facilitate the ability of partners, Sierra included, to bring to market "low code/no code" solutions on SAP's Business Technology Platform (BTP). Such solutions allow total customization of SAP's core code without the time, cost, or risk typically associated with old-school development cycles; their cloud-based home allows anywhere/anytime access, all linked direct to back-end SAP systems.

Breakthrough innovations introduced by Sierra at the show include EnerBridge, a suite of three BTP-based software extensions that significantly simplify Production Revenue Accounting (PRA) and Joint Venture Accounting (JVA) processes for Oil and Gas. OhZone, Sierra's line-of-business suite of workflow optimization applications, will also be featured.

Sierra's showing (Booth #201), will include a video podcast featuring industry-leading author/speaker Geoffrey Cann; and Benjamin Beberness, Global Vice-President for the Oil, Gas, and Energy Industry Business Unit (IBU) at SAP. An additional breakout session hosted by Sierra will feature Andrew Blum, Senior Account Executive of SAP's Customer Experience Team.

Sierra will also headline SAP's BTP Summit, October 18-19, at SAP's U.S.-based headquarters in Newtown Square, PA.

About Sierra: Sierra Digital is rapidly gaining worldwide attention and favor as SAP's new "BTP Application Innovation Station". A global partner to SAP with major development centers on four continents, Sierra distinctly offers SAP-certified 'follow-the-sun' innovation capabilities which enable accelerated, simplified, enhanced SAP experiences without the time, cost, or risk of traditional development cycles. Sierra is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and employs @ 300 in the United States and abroad. Visit Sierra @ https://www.sierradigitalinc.com.

CONTACT: Thomas Merrill, SVP of Branding & Marketing

Sierra Digital

t.merrill@sierradigitalinc.com

234-207-7500

View original content:

SOURCE Sierra Digital Inc.