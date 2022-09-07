"THEY'RE HERE…" FATHOM EVENTS AND TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES BRING HORROR CLASSIC POLTERGEIST BACK TO THEATERS FOR THE FILM'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY

1982's Highest Grossing Horror Movie Returns to the Big Screen September 25, 26 AND 28 ONLY

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Poltergeist 40th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

WHAT: A typical family in a quiet California suburb faces a frightening ordeal when their home is invaded by malevolent spirits. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O'Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set. At first, the spirits in the Freelings' home seem like playful children - but then they turn angry. When Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another by the poltergeists, Steve (Craig T. Nelson) and Diane Freeling (JoBeth Williams) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) to save Carol Anne.

This horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) and producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg was nominated for three Academy Awards and was the highest grossing horror film of 1982.

This 40th anniversary event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

VIEW TRAILER HERE

WHO: Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros.

WHEN: September 25, 26 and 28 ONLY

WHERE: Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

