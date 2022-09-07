University of Miami using Qynapse's AI technology to research effects of Covid-19 on neuroimaging markers of cognitive impairment

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company with a commercialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered neuroimaging analysis platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is pleased to announce a collaborative project with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine to examine effects of COVID-19 on vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia (VCID), funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Covid-19 has infected over 540 million people and contributed to more than 6.32 million deaths globally. As a multisystemic disease, neurological symptoms have been observed to different extents including strokes, headaches, seizures, anosmia and dysgeusia. However, the association between COVID-19 and cognitive impairment remains poorly understood.

To investigate this topic, the University of Miami is recruiting 250 patients who will undergo deep phenotyping through the acquisition of clinical, neuropsychological, MRI, and biological data with a 24 month follow-up visit. Qynapse's AI-solution QyScore®, an FDA-approved software providing automatic segmentation and quantification of regional brain and white matter hyperintensities volumes will be deployed in this study to generate rapid, precise and objective MRI brain imaging analysis.

"We hope to leverage Qynapse's advanced AI tool to enhance the quality of the study's brain imaging analysis and to facilitate the discovery of new insights about COVID-19's potential impacts on vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia." said James E. Galvin, MD, MPH, director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Department of Neurology and Principal Investigator of the study.

Bringing artificial intelligence to additional CNS research, Qynapse, Dr. Galvin, and the University of Miami have signed another agreement in 2021 for two studies in dementia and Parkinson's Disease. The first is a Multicultural Community Dementia Screening study enrolling 500 individuals analysed with Qynapse's MRI, amyloid, and tau PET neuroimaging platform and the second to investigate neuroantomical correlates of Parkinson's Disease Dementia,which is funded through the Michael J Fox foundation.

"Prof. Galvin and his team are leading such important work across this trilogy of devastating diseases and we are very excited to bring our AI and advanced neuroimaging solutions to provide quantifiable insights into these conditions that impact so many lives", said Elizabeth Gordon, Ph.D., Scientific Director at Qynapse.

About Qynapse

Qynapse Inc. is a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform, creating the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS disease.

Qynapse's flagship solution, QyScore®, FDA-Cleared, adds the potential for more precise and objective brain scan analysis. Qynapse's predictive AI technology, QyPredict®, available for research-use-only, has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

Qynapse is headquartered in France, in the US and in Canada.

Find more on Qynapse's solutons at: https://qynapse.com/

Contact: Ruizhe Huang - rhuang@qynapse.com

