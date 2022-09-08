Accordant Advisors Announces New Associate, Zena Collins Nikia Burch and Mela Toro Waters are Promoted

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accordant Advisors Managing Partner Stephanie Sandberg announced today that Zena Collins, formerly Associate Director, EY, has joined Accordant Advisors as Associate Partner.

"Zena bring an ideal set of skills and experience to our work," said Sandberg. "Not only has she spent years in change management, she is trained in MSCEIT Emotional Intelligence assessment and coaching, a methodology co-developed by Accordant Advisors partner David Caruso. Zena instantly expands and builds on our approach to creating welcoming work environments."

Says Collins, "I'm delighted to find a home at Accordant Advisors, where I can carry out truly meaningful work with partners who share my vision of building inclusive organizations, in part through equipping leaders with the emotional intelligence required to make it sustainable."

Mela Toro Waters has been promoted to Director of Product and Training, responsible for capturing the consultancy's unique approach to culture change through disciplined frameworks and Emotional Intelligence, while also facilitating and coaching in engagements, leveraging her expertise in organizational development. Waters also is trained in MSCEIT assessment and coaching.

Finally, Nikia Burch has taken over as Director of Finance and Administration for Accordant Advisors, which encompasses operations and HR as well as Finance and Administration. Her responsibilities range from overall project management to data analysis for the organization.

Accordant Advisors helps organizations identify and tackle cultural gaps in their business. We use evidence-based processes that allow for the development of practical solutions that create and nurture diverse, inclusive, and emotionally intelligent workspaces. Our mission is to create psychologically safe organizational cultures that value everyone, allowing people to be more engaged, respected and effective.

