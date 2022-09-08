ConvergeOne Announces the Availability of C1Conversations on Google Cloud Marketplace

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, today announced the availability of C1Conversations, its Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) powered by Google Cloud, on Google Cloud Marketplace. The announcement also includes a strategic sales partnership with Google Cloud to bring the benefits of ConvergeOne's next-generation customer and agent experience (C/AX) to enterprise clients seeking to accelerate their digital transformation while modernizing their existing contact center infrastructure.

ConvergeOne and Google Cloud will collaborate via the sales partnership to introduce C1Conversations to strategic contact center clients who are facing increasingly complex customer expectations. C1Conversations, designed and built on Google Cloud, allows customers to start orchestrating the integration of next-generation C/AX management capabilities in weeks, not months, thus leveraging years of accrued contact center knowledge. This gives clients the ability to preserve their existing infrastructure investment and upgrade it with best-in-breed solutions, whether on-premises, hybrid cloud or multi-cloud. C1Conversations can integrate leading C/AX applications and internal databases, customer relationship management (CRM), information technology service management (ITSM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, eliminating the added complexity and operational fragility found in off-the-shelf point solutions.

"C1Conversations lives on Google Cloud and leverages Google Cloud's Contact Center AI (CCAI) technology. Google technologies power C1Conversations' Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) and AI capabilities, making this a natural and powerful partnership," said Phil Yeich, Senior Director of Product Management, ConvergeOne. "The combined capabilities of both companies allow our clients to take advantage of multi-cloud capabilities in their contact center operations while improving both the customer and agent experiences in a smooth procurement environment provided by Google Cloud Marketplace. This is a value proposition we can't wait to present to our clients."

"ConvergeOne understands the dynamics of the contact center space. As a global leader in enterprise-grade technology solutions, Google Cloud delivers unmatched reliability in cloud computing services. The combination of C1Conversations and Google Cloud allows us to meet the evolving technology needs and high-level service standards faced by contact center operations," said Mark Langanki, Chief Technology Officer, ConvergeOne. "The robust ecosystem created by our two companies enables a future-proofed path to modernization without painful and expensive migrations. We bring customer and agent experience automation, agent empowerment, record containment rates and data insights to enterprise customers with legacy and on-premises contact center infrastructure today."

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking out contact center solutions that can integrate seamlessly with their existing cloud environment," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "By making its C1Conversations platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ConvergeOne is providing customers with the technologies and expertise needed to enhance contact center experiences with cloud technologies for both their customers and agents."

