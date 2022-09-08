Mother and Son Team Bring Award-Winning Sandwich Shop to Aliso Viejo, First of Three

Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with Deliciously-Crafted Menu Now Open

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, debuted its newest location in Aliso Viejo at 27032 La Paz Rd. on September 6. Capriotti's brings the Aliso Viejo community its 45-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house – and hand-pulling them every morning, along with other savory favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including 'The Bobbie,' made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; 'The Capastrami,' made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and cheesesteak varieties made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible™ plant-based meat with melted cheese and peppers. Among their many sandwiches they also offer a variety of salads, including the Caps Chopped Salad, Balsamic Chicken Salad, and more. The Aliso Viejo Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will also provide 20 new jobs to the Aliso Viejo community.

The new location is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, and mother-son team, Haydee Docasar and Alec Martin. Docasar has a background as a physician, while her son spent time as a sous-chef in California and New Orleans. When the pandemic hit, they found themselves together again at their home in Orange County. Determined to start something new and exciting, the duo decided to bring three Capriotti's locations to the area, with the help of other family members.

"When we were discussing business opportunities, it was really important to Alec that we only use high quality and fresh ingredients," says Docasar. "With Capriotti's, we know we can provide great food to our community. The brand is passionate about their products and their people, so we're excited for our family to take part in that time-tested legacy."

Capriotti's fans in Aliso Viejo can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. The Aliso Viejo location also offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays featuring cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 am – 8 pm every day. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 760-851-0531.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Olivia Quarrier, Fishman PR

