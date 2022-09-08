Open RAN Crushes Expectations in 1H22, According to Dell'Oro Group

Samsung, Fujitsu, and NEC are the top vendors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings suggest Open RAN revenues, including O-RAN and OpenRAN radio and baseband, accelerated at a torrid pace in the first half of 2022, resulting in yet again another short-term upward forecast revision. Helping to explain this output acceleration is positive brownfield developments in the North America region. The data in the report also support the premise that the Open RAN movement and vendor dynamics are evolving.

"The Open RAN narrative continues to morph," said Stefan Pongratz. "While there is no question that this shift towards more openness is moving in the right direction, it is more salient than ever to understand how this movement is impacting the dynamics between the established and new suppliers. The results in the quarter taken together with the underwhelming deal momentum with the emerging RAN suppliers is starting to shift the scale in favor of Open RAN being more a new requirement for the established players than a disruptive architecture for the smaller suppliers," continued Pongratz.

Additional Open RAN highlights from the 2Q 2022 RAN report:

Top 3 Open RAN revenue suppliers for the 1H22 period include Samsung, Fujitsu, and NEC.

Open RAN revenues in the North America region increased nearly four-fold Y/Y.

North America and the Asia Pacific are driving more than 95 percent of the 2Q22 Open RAN market.

The baseline forecast is for Open RAN revenues to more than double in 2022.

Open RAN is now projected to account for more than 5 percent of the overall RAN market in 2022.

