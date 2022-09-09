A culture of charity: High 5 Plumbing emphasizes giving back to the community

Leading Denver home service company spotlights, supports nonprofits through High 5 Cares program

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving back to the community has been built into the culture of High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. On the heels of the International Day of Charity, which is recognized on Sept. 5 each year, High 5 Plumbing continues to place a concentrated focus on providing support to organizations that share the same vision.

Giving back to the community has been built into the culture of High 5 Plumbing. Pictured here is High 5 Plumbing presenting a check to the Denver Dream Center. (PRNewswire)

"When we first started High 5 Plumbing, we knew that giving back to the community was going to be one of the pillars of the business," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Our team shares that commitment each day because they love their community.

"The High 5 Cares program has allowed us to create an outlet where we can bring exposure to organizations that are providing the community with excellent services for those in need. Even with the High 5 Cares program, we continue looking for new ways to serve others and spread the word about their mission."

Through the High 5 Cares program, High 5 Plumbing spotlights a different nonprofit each month and donates a set amount of $500. The nonprofit also receives $10 for every High 5 Club Membership that's sold during the month and receives 100% of the proceeds from the company's High 5 clothing line. High 5 Plumbing recognizes the nonprofits on their social media platforms, as well.

One organization that has partnered with the High 5 Cares program is A Precious Child. The non-profit provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential.

"Our experience with High 5 Plumbing has been amazing," said Julie Gart, corporate and community director at A Precious Child. "We have had the privilege of working together over the past two years with the High 5 Cares program as a throwback recipient. They volunteered and helped us fill 700 backpacks with new school supplies for kids to get a great start to their school year.

"In addition, the High 5 Cares program has helped spotlight A Precious Child and helped us get more exposure and awareness for our organization. Their plumbers have dropped off information to customers and helped generate more donations and volunteers. This has helped us tremendously."

For more information on High 5 Plumbing and the High 5 Cares program, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

