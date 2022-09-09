RemotePC™ adds new Share Computer Feature, Allowing Users to Share a Remote Computer with Colleagues for Remote Access

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ , an award-winning remote access service provider, has added a new Share Computer feature that allows users to share a remote desktop with others, enabling teams to have access to a single computer for access to critical files, collaborating, troubleshooting, and more.

For small teams that are working remotely, having the ability to share a remote computer from wherever they are can be very beneficial, whether it's for solving technical issues, having access to important files, working together on projects, or giving presentations or demos to colleagues.

With this new feature, RemotePC™ account administrators can provide multiple users within their account with access to the desired desktop, and the users will then be able to only access the computer, files, and applications while not being allowed to make any changes to computer settings.

In situations where multiple users need to access the same machine, the Shared Computer feature is an ideal solution. Administrators can provide permanent access for their users, and the user will be able to access the computer at any time from anywhere until access is revoked by the account administrator.

Sharing a computer with a single user is very simple, with admins simply needing to click share next to the corresponding desktop, then enter the email address of the intended user and they will immediately have access to the device.

RemotePC™ is one of the most affordable remote access solutions for individual users, large businesses, and everything in between.

This feature is available for RemotePC Soho and Team plans, which both offer regular first year discounts off of the regular yearly subscription prices which are:

SOHO - $79.50 /year for unlimited user licenses and access to 10 computers

Team - $299.50 /year for unlimited user licenses and access to 50 computers

When it comes to remote access, security is critical, which is why RemotePC™ uses TLS v 1.2/AES-256 encryption for transferring user authentication data between a remote computer and local computer. For an extra layer of protection, a Personal Key is available that offers a unique password set for each computer.

RemotePC is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux on desktop, and the viewer application is available to iOS and Android mobile devices as well.

