Vipul Tandon Joins Siris as Managing Director and Head of Credit Opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology companies, today announced that Vipul Tandon has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Credit Opportunities. In this role, Mr. Tandon will look to capitalize on meaningful opportunities to invest in structured credit and junior capital in the technology industry.

Credit Opportunities is a natural extension of Siris' research-driven sourcing model and its value and operational approach to technology investing. The team will leverage the Siris team's industry knowledge and investing expertise, as well as the Siris Executive Partners' operational experience.

"We are excited that Vipul has joined our team, as we believe his investing experience across structured and complex transactions will be beneficial for Siris and its investors," said Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris. "There is a significant universe of non-control technology investments for the Credit Opportunities team to pursue, and Vipul will help lead and expand the effort to execute on that strategy."

Mr. Tandon brings to Siris more than 26 years of experience in the investing industry. Mr. Tandon was previously a Senior Managing Director with Soros Fund Management, where he spent 12 years and helped to lead a significant number of structured, non-control transactions. Prior to Soros, Mr. Tandon helped to launch the Special Situations Group of American Capital Strategies. He began his career with DLJ Merchant Banking Partners and also served in investing and operating roles with Trace International, Frontline Capital Group and Foamex International.

Mr. Tandon will work closely with Stephen Catera, a Siris Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets, to build the Credit Opportunities team.

"Siris' approach to technology investing helps create a strong platform to accelerate our credit investment strategy," said Mr. Catera. "I look forward to working closely with Vipul, as his expertise in transaction execution makes him a natural fit with the Siris team."

"I have admired the Siris team for some time and I am thrilled to be joining the firm at this important juncture," said Mr. Tandon. "The Credit Opportunities team is a logical extension of the firm's experience in the technology investing space, as we intend to pursue non-control investment opportunities where Siris can provide opportunistic capital to technology companies."

Mr. Tandon earned an MBA from INSEAD and a BS in Economics and BA in International Relations from the Wharton School and College of Arts and Sciences of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

