Sargent's Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

JOHNSTOWN, Penn., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sargent's Group, Inc. ("Sargent's"), a company based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, has learned of a potential data security incident that may have involved information belonging to certain participants in health plans administered by Highmark Wholecare (formerly Gateway Health) ("Highmark"). Sargent's has notified potentially impacted individuals of the incident and has provided resources to assist them.

On April 9, 2022 Sargent's discovered unusual activity on certain of its computer systems and took steps to investigate what happened. Sargent's learned that transcripts of certain Highmark member appeals hearings may have been copied by someone without authorization during the incident. Sargent's then notified Highmark of the incident and coordinated with Highmark to collect current mailing addresses in order to notify the individuals whose information may have been involved. On August 12, 2022, Sargent's began mailing notification letters to these individuals and provided resources to help protect their information.

The information that may have been involved in the incident includes the Highmark members' names, member numbers, and medical information and statements provided during the appeal hearing. Sargent's has no evidence that any of this information has been misused. Individuals' Social Security numbers were not involved.

Sargent's takes data security extremely seriously. Sargent's has added several layers of protection in its environment to help prevent a similar event from occurring in the future and is confident that all data stored on its network is secure. Sargent's has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for Sargent's. Sargent's regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

