Perinatal Quality Foundation's Fetal Monitoring Credentialing Program Transferring to Inteleos for Enhanced Credentialing Benefits for Dynamic Labor and Delivery Clinicians

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Perinatal Quality Foundation (PQF) announced that it has begun the process of transferring its Fetal Monitoring Credentialing (FMC) program to Inteleos. As a non-profit certification organization, Inteleos serves more than 124,000 sonographers, physicians, and medical professionals around the world. The transfer is part of a strategic plan to grow and strengthen credentialing resources to continually enhance the quality of obstetrical medical services. The FMC program will remain a valuable resource for physicians, nurse-midwives, nurses, and all healthcare providers working with electronic fetal monitoring.

"Since it was begun in 2004, PQF has served more than 35,000 participants in four maternal and fetal health certification programs designed to improve the quality of obstetrical medical services through state-of-the-art educational programs and credentialing," said Jean Spitz, founding Executive Director.

"As we look forward to the future, our Board and team wanted to identify the strongest potential partners to expand our global network as well as add technological resources for FMC. We interviewed potential partners and ultimately chose to ask Inteleos to take on the program and add it to their portfolio of credentialing services," said Spitz. "We're delighted that they will build on what we've already accomplished and honor the work done by so many people through the years."

"PQF's FMC is a successful certification program and we at Inteleos are honored to take on and uphold its purpose, integrity, business rules, and general infrastructure to assure its continued success," said Michael Lilly, MD, Chair of the Inteleos Board of Directors.

"The FMC exam will be an integral component of the long-term vision of Inteleos to promote and provide education and career opportunities for healthcare professionals. The established infrastructure and global reach of Inteleos enables the organization to support a practitioner's FMC certification through career-long learning and maintenance of their practice proficiency levels," continued Lilly.

About Perinatal Quality Foundation

The Perinatal Quality Foundation's mission is to improve the quality of obstetrical medical services by providing state-of-the-art educational programs. During the organization's 18-year history, the Foundation already has fulfilled the mission by providing excellent programs, credentials, and services to more than 35,000 participants. The Foundation is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and serves members of the obstetrical medical services industry across the United States.

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 124,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation oversees the philanthropic work for the organization.

