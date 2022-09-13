Barracuda expands XDR capabilities to strengthen its security offering to Managed Service Providers

Enhanced detection and response service offering further empowers MSP partners via new integration, addition of SOAR, and more

Highlights:

Barracuda introduces integration between Barracuda CloudGen Firewall and Barracuda XDR as well as mapping of detection rules with MITRE ATT&CK(R) framework to quickly address detection gaps.

Barracuda XDR and CloudGen Firewall integration enables managed service providers (MSPs) to gain visibility and insights, and to help increase efficiency with 24x7 SOC services.

Barracuda is also enhancing its Security Operations Center (SOC) with Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) to ensure faster response time.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced continued innovation of its XDR platform with integration between Barracuda CloudGen Firewall and Barracuda XDR; the mapping of threat detection rules against MITRE ATT&CK(™) framework; and the addition of Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities to its Security Operations Center (SOC).

The intensified threat landscape has created an environment where it's no longer 'if' but 'when' an attack will occur. In the past 12 months, Barracuda researchers identified and analyzed 106 highly publicized ransomware attacks and found the dominant targets are still in five key industries: education, municipalities, healthcare, infrastructure, and financial. The number of ransomware attacks increased year-over-year across each of these five industry verticals, and attacks against other industries more than doubled compared to what we saw last year.

Spear phishing is also on the rise and according to the recent Barracuda report, Spear Phishing: Top Threats and Trends Vol. 7, the average employee of a small business with less than 100 employees will experience 350% more social engineering attacks than an employee of a larger enterprise.

With cyberattacks increasing in both frequency and sophistication, having standalone security solutions is no longer sufficient for partners to effectively protect their customers. To be successful, partners need to enable businesses to achieve the basic cybersecurity hygiene required by today's environment. That cybersecurity hygiene includes proactive monitoring with extended visibility, building concentric rings of security layers, and 24x7 detection & response, because cybercriminals work around the clock.

With the new integration between Barracuda XDR and CloudGen Firewall, partners can gain visibility and insights by offering 24x7 SOC services, and increase efficiency by reducing product silos, mitigating alert fatigue, and streamlining management of their customers' environments. The new mapping of detection rules to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework provides the Barracuda SOC team with guidelines and the ability to quickly address detection gaps. The introduction of SOAR to the Barracuda SOC infrastructure ensures faster response time, streamlines processes, and more importantly, provides increased protection when a cyberattack takes place.

Barracuda acquired SKOUT Cybersecurity in 2021 to further enable partners with their security offerings. During the past year, Barracuda has integrated the Barracuda email protection portfolio, and now Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, with Barracuda XDR services.

The Barracuda XDR offering spans Endpoint Security, Email Security, Cloud Security, Network Security, and Server Security, enabling partners to create security services that align with today's business environments and to deliver holistic cybersecurity-as-a-service for their customers.

"We're always looking for ways to empower partners, and MSPs specifically, to take their business to the next level and an important part of that is enabling them to confidently secure their clients' environments," said Neal Bradbury, SVP, MSP Business at Barracuda. "Earlier this year, we completed the integration of Barracuda XDR with our email protection portfolio. Now, by integrating the Barracuda CloudGen Firewall with Barracuda XDR, mapping detection rules to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and adding SOAR to our SOC infrastructure, we can provide comprehensive visibility across multiple attack surfaces through the Barracuda XDR dashboard, while increasing the speed of detection and response time through our SOC."

"The security requirements businesses must continue to change as the overall threat landscape evolves. As an MSP, our customers expect us to provide comprehensive security services that not only prevent but also proactively detect and respond to cyberthreats. This is not something most managed service providers are built for. The Barracuda XDR solution combines data across our security stacks through a single dashboard view, giving us the visibility we need to proactively monitor our customers' infrastructure. Its team of security experts and mature SOC is a strong differentiator we can rely on to expand our service to support 24x7 detection and response," said Richard Flanders, Customer Strategy Director, Aura Technology.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

