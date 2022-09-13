Christina Farr and Deena Shakir Join Fortune Brainstorm Health as Guest Co-Chairs

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune has announced that Christina Farr, Principal, OMERS Ventures, and Deena Shakir, Partner, Lux Capital, will join the Fortune Brainstorm Health community as guest co-chairs of the 2023 Brainstorm Health conference. Presented in collaboration with confirmed partner to date CVS Health, Brainstorm Health brings together forward-thinking and insightful leaders in health care, technology, and business to leverage the rapid growth across these sectors and explore ways to drive meaningful change worldwide. Brainstorm Health will take place April 25-26 at the Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, CA.

Michal Lev-Ram, Editorial Director of Fortune Live Media says, "With changes in the health sector happening faster than ever, we are thrilled to welcome Christina and Deena—both of whom have a front-row seat to the biggest and most impactful innovations—to the Brainstorm Health team."

Christina Farr joined OMERS Ventures to lead the firm's activity in healthtech. She has led investments in a purpose-built social platform which aims to create a comprehensive support system for modern parenthood, and a digital healthcare company for college women. Earlier this year, she was identified as Venture Capital Journal's 40 Rising Stars and has become a regular commentator on the healthtech industry.

Of her participation in the conference, Farr says, "Fortune's Brainstorm Health event couldn't come at a more important time. As we come out of a public health crisis, we face an uncertain future for women's health and a challenging financial market for healthtech innovators. I can't imagine a better teammate than Lux's Deena Shakir to highlight the issues we are facing and discuss solutions, along with some of the most important voices in our industry."

Deena Shakir's investments span various stages and sectors, including women's health, digital health infrastructure, health equity, foodtech, and fintech. She previously was a Partner at GV, led product partnerships at Google for health, search, and AI/ML, and directed social impact investments at Google.org. Shakir also served as a Presidential Management Fellow at The U.S. Department of State under Secretary Clinton, where she helped launch President Obama's first Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

"I'm thrilled to be teaming up with the inimitable Chrissy Farr to co-chair Fortune Brainstorm Health," says Shakir. "As a prolific investor in health technology, I'm excited to convene with the disruptors, innovators, and difference-makers of the Fortune community to help advance the breakthroughs we're seeing in the healthcare ecosystem."

Farr and Shakir will be joining Brainstorm Health co-chairs Fortune Senior Writer Erika Fry, and Fortune Deputy Editor Jennifer Fields. For more information, visit https://fortune.com/conferences/.

