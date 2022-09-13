Equinox Strategy Partners' Lana Manganiello Named "Diversity Champion" by Consulting Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Director Lana Manganiello has been named to Consulting magazine's 2022 'Women Leaders in Consulting' list. The award recognizes top women executives who are making a profound difference for their firms, clients, and future leaders. Manganiello is recognized in the Diversity Champion category for her work with clients and in the community to improve equity, inclusion and belonging.

"One of Lana's key motivations is to provide our clients with the resources and training necessary to ensure women and diverse attorneys feel supported, connected and prepared to be successful in the legal profession," said Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald. "Her work directly impacts our clients' ability to attract and retain diverse attorneys."

Trained and certified through Cornell University in Diversity and Inclusion, Manganiello is committed to working with law firm clients to attract, retain and develop diverse professionals and ultimately improve diversity in leadership within the legal profession. Manganiello and her team developed the Associate Advancement Accelerator to realize a professional's full potential early on in their career and thwart the root causes of burnout. She found that career satisfaction and retention increase when firms invest in training and development programs that facilitate meaningful relationships internally and further the skills and techniques required to develop and expand a book of business.

"We've seen how investing in the success of all professionals early on, coaching them on the skills necessary to thrive at a firm and in the profession, is a key component to a successful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative," said Manganiello. "As we settle into a shifting hybrid work environment, these facilitated opportunities to connect and learn are even more significant."

Recently recognized as an 'Inspirational Woman' by Los Angeles Times and as a 'DE&I Community Impact Award' honoree by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Manganiello volunteers her time with several nonprofit organizations throughout Southern California. She is committed to improving equity and access to justice and legal services for all in her community and for the last three years, has served as Vice President on the Board of Directors and Chair of the Marketing Committee for Counsel for Justice (CFJ), the Los Angeles County Bar Association's pro-bono arm providing equal access to legal services in the community. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the San Diego County Bar Foundation and is the Membership Chair of the Legal Marketing Association's Los Angeles Steering Committee. She is Co-Chair of the DEI and Professional Development Sections for the National Association for Law Placement (NALP).

Equinox Strategy Partners, headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in New York and San Diego, concentrates on training and coaching service professionals and firms. Manganiello and the team at Equinox Strategy Partners facilitate 12-month, business development coaching and training programs that instill the client development and service skills required to sustain a growing practice. Clients report that participation in the programs have increased revenue by an average of 21 percent annually.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, their professionals provide firms nationwide with strategies for driving revenue and boosting market visibility.

