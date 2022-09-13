Lykan Bioscience and RoslinCT Announce the Establishment of a Scientific Advisory Board

HOPKINTON, Mass. and EDINBURGH, UK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykan Bioscience and RoslinCT, a leader in Contract Development and Manufacturing for cell therapies, announced the formation of its inaugural Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The newly created SAB is comprised of cell and gene therapy pioneers with extensive domain experience. The SAB will be working closely with members of the Lykan Bioscience and RoslinCT management and scientific teams, providing valuable insight into a range of topics across the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies.

Scientific Advisory Board Members:

Michael Chambers, Cofounder of Aldevron, a provider of nucleic acids and proteins to the genomic medicine community, served as its chief executive officer for more than 20 years before serving as Executive Chairman of the Board until 2021 when Aldevron was acquired by Danaher Corporation. Michael is a proven visionary in the cell and gene therapy space and brings his extensive experience and network to the SAB.

Heidi Hagen, MBA, Chief Technology Officer of Sonoma Biotherapeutics, a privately held company leading the development of adoptive Treg cell therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Heidi brings extensive experience in operations management and commercialization of innovative technologies from her 30 years in the biotechnology industry which includes 20 years in the cell and gene therapy industry.

Margit Jeschke, Ph.D., Margit was leading the global Analytical Stewardship & CMC Product Sciences section within Novartis Cell & Gene Technical Development & Manufacturing before she started working as independent consultant in January 2022. Margit brings extensive expertise on the analytical development strategy for cell & gene therapy and for biologics products.

Michael Kalos, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Director at Next Pillar Consulting, an LLC focused on providing consulting and advising services in the biopharmaceutical and venture space. Michael is an internationally recognized expert in cell therapy and brings over 25 years of cell therapy experience in both biopharma and academia. While at UPenn, Michael's laboratory developed the initial analytical assays and tests broadly employed in the cell therapy space today.

"The creation of a Scientific Advisory Board is a testament to our commitment to innovation on behalf of our partners," said Patrick Lucy, President & CEO of Lykan Bioscience. "We are honored that such esteemed industry experts have agreed to join the team as we continue to hone and execute the business strategy in such a promising and dynamic segment of the biotechnology industry."

Peter Coleman, CEO of RoslinCT commented: "Innovation is the driving force in our growth strategy and a key element in improving and reshaping healthcare. I am delighted that these key opinion leaders are able to support RoslinCT and Lykan. Their combined and considerable expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build on our momentum."

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is an innovative contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies. With decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, Lykan offers a full range of development and manufacturing services. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility offering eight independent manufacturing suites is uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions to enable real-time testing and release of product. Six additional cGMP processing suites will be commissioned by the end of 2022 to support US/EU clinical and commercial manufacturing. Located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, 25 miles southwest of downtown Boston and in the proximity of four international airports, Lykan Bioscience is ideally situated to deliver life-saving cell therapy treatments to patients on behalf of their partners. Visit www.lykanbio.com

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading UK Cell Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) focused on providing services for companies developing cell-based therapeutic products. Originally founded in 2006 as a spin-out from the Roslin Institute, we built on the broad range of scientific expertise available in the field of cell biology. Based at the Edinburgh BioQuarter, we operate fully licensed GMP manufacturing facilities and have a proven track record in the delivery of cell-based products. For further information, please visit www.roslinct.com.

