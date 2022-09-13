Novum Underwriting Partners Launches Exclusive Auto Dealer Insurance Program

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novum Underwriting Partners is excited to announce an exclusive Franchise and Non-Franchise Auto Dealer Insurance Program specializing in multi-line coverage tailored to meet the unique needs of Automobile and RV Dealers.

This exciting new program is offered on admitted paper and grants Novum's DealerPro program with Property and Auto Liability binding authority in AR, AZ, ID, IL, IN, MS, NV, PA, SD, UT, and WV, with more states to follow.

About Novum Underwriting Partners:

Novum is a specialty MGA and wholesale broker providing commercial insurance nationwide on a fully proprietary comparative rating & submission platform. Novum is headquartered near Cleveland, OH. To learn more, please visit www.novumuw.com.

