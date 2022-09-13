Supermicro Adds New 8U Universal GPU Server That Delivers Maximum Performance and Flexibility for Large Scale AI Training, NVIDIA® Omniverse, and Metaverse

New 8U Server with NVIDIA H100/A100 GPUs Increases AI Performance, with Improved Thermal Density Resulting in Lower Power Consumption, Reliably Operate at Higher DC Temperature and Maximum Flexibility -- Front and Rear I/O, Support for AC or DC Power, Liquid Cooling and is Designed for Both Current and Next Generation CPUs and GPUs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is announcing its most advanced GPU server, incorporating eight NVIDIA® H100 Tensor Core GPUs. Due to its advanced airflow design, the new high-end GPU system will allow increased inlet temperatures, reducing a data center's overall Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) while maintaining the absolute highest performance profile. In addition, Supermicro is expanding its GPU server lineup with this new Universal GPU server, which is already the largest in the industry. Supermicro now offers three distinct Universal GPU systems: the 4U,5U, and new 8U 8GPU server. The Universal GPU platforms support both current and future Intel and AMD CPUs -- up to 400W, 350W, and higher.

"Supermicro is leading the industry with an extremely flexible and high-performance GPU server, which features the powerful NVIDIA A100 and H100 GPU," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO, of Supermicro. "This new server will support the next generation of CPUs and GPUs and is designed with maximum cooling capacity using the same chassis. We constantly look for innovative ways to deliver total IT Solutions to our growing customer base."

The 8U server is designed for diverse and computationally-intensive workloads built for maximum performance in data centers. The new 8U GPU system incorporates high-performing NVIDIA H100 GPUs. With a maximum memory capacity of 8TB, vast data sets can be held in memory, allowing faster execution of AI training or HPC applications. Furthermore, the advanced architecture is designed for GPU-to-GPU communication, reducing the time for AI Training or HPC simulations. Additionally, with the NVIDIA GPUDirect® Storage, data can be directly accessed by the GPUs, further increasing efficiencies.

Innovative airflow design reduces fan speeds, resulting in less noise in the data center, lower power consumption, and a reduced total cost of ownership. In addition, the system supports both AC and DC Power, including support for standard OCP DC rack configurations.

Supermicro supports open standards and adheres to the open power specification assuring customers that Supermicro's latest servers can be quickly delivered and installed at customer sites, resulting in faster time to productivity.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

