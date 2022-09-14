Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation Honors Loretta J. Ross with Moment of Truth Award for Gender Equity

KENSINGTON, N.H., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, an advocate for social justice, announced that the 2022 recipient of the Alnoba Moment of Truth Award for Leadership for Gender Equity is Loretta J. Ross, an activist, public intellectual and professor.

The award honors a woman who has the courage to raise the world's attention to a big issue of our time and rally allies and resources to make a real and lasting impact.

As part of a 50-year history in social justice activism, Loretta J. Ross launched the Women of Color Program for the National Organization for Women (NOW) in the 1980s, was the national coordinator of the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective from 2005–2012, and co-created the theory of Reproductive Justice in 1994.

"Gender equity is one of the foremost issues of our times," said Harriet and Alan E. Lewis, Co-Founders of Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation. "By elevating gender equity and honoring women who lead, we open and explore the endless possibilities for young girls around the globe."

Harriet and Alan E. Lewis launched the Alnoba Environmental Leadership Awards in 2018 to honor brave and brilliant leaders whose courage, wisdom or potential inspire us. In 2021, the Alnoba Moment of Truth Award was created -- the first award in a newly launched series of awards for Gender Equity Leadership. Each Alnoba Leadership Award includes a $10,000 donation in the recipient's name to the nonprofit of their choice.

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

Alnoba, in Kensington, New Hampshire, is the base for Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation. Today, Alnoba's 600 acres include 10 miles of trails, wildlife habitats, cabins, sculptures, and ropes and aerial courses.

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation stands for social justice, transforming people's lives and building strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. Since 1981, the Foundation has donated more than $225M to over 500 environmental and social justice projects in 50 countries around the world. The organization's work is focused on Boston, MA, Kensington, NH and within the global villages where Grand Circle Corporation travels. For more information about Alnoba, please contact Wendy Manning at wmanning@alnoba.org.

