Codat Partners with nCino to Help Banks Underwrite Small Business Loans Better and Faster

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codat, the universal API for small business data, today announced a partnership with nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), the worldwide leader in cloud banking, to automate and accelerate banks' ability to underwrite small business loans around the world.

nCino's seamless solution significantly reduces the time it takes banks to transfer information from a borrower's financial statements into the bank's financial analysis program (a process known as "spreading financials"). With support for 120+ languages and 140+ currencies, nCino's Bank Operating System is used by more than 1,750 financial institutions worldwide. Partnering with Codat will bring this same efficiency to underwriting loans for the banks nCino supports, making it faster and easier for small businesses around the world to access credit.

"The process of underwriting small businesses remains incredibly labor-intensive for most institutions," said Codat CEO, Pete Lord. "A large number of the banks we speak to are still having to request financial data from customers on a quarterly basis and manually input that data into their loan management system - a process that is prone to error and a pain for the customer. The power of this partnership is that we've built our automated data collection and categorization capabilities directly into the nCino platform, which is already used by over a thousand institutions worldwide. They can get started now with very little lift to implement."

"Our platform makes it easier for credit analysts to gain a clear picture of credit risk," said Thomas Byrne, General Manager, EMEA at nCino. "Financial institutions have the opportunity to deliver a better experience to their customers by automating the flow and exchange of data throughout the lending lifecycle. We're proud to be partnered with Codat to further automate processes that enable financial institutions to significantly improve efficiency, accuracy, and create cost savings whilst being able to respond to actual customer need in real time."

One of the first financial institutions to adopt the new integration, Recognise Bank, eliminated significant data entry requirements.

"As a bank focused on SMEs, using technology from best-in-class providers that offer us scalability and flexibility is a key to our success. We looked at other solutions for streamlining the collection of data from customers, but Codat was the clear choice because it offers the ability to automatically categorise accounts and validate accuracy across multiple data sources. Automating our internal underwriting processes means we can provide our customers with a quicker, more efficient and frictionless service. The integration between nCino and Codat further supports our mission to make small businesses' lives easier," said Mo Fadaei, Director, Banking Platforms and Partnerships, Recognise Bank.

Ninety-seven percent of financial institutions have digital transformation plans, but just 30 percent are working to implement their strategy, according to a 2021 survey by BDO. The reason for this is that most banks are held back by the practical challenges and expenses of retrofitting existing systems to incorporate new tools while meeting complex compliance requirements.

This partnership is just the latest in Codat's suite of solutions to streamline and automate the credit process. Earlier this year, Codat launched Assess, enabling smarter credit decisions on small to medium-sized businesses with real-time customer data via a single API after the company's lender clients universally requested a product that would support faster business decisions without increasing risk.

ABOUT CODAT

Codat is the universal API for small business data. Codat's API provides real-time connectivity to enable software providers and financial institutions to build integrated products for their SMB customers. Codat clients range from corporate card providers and forecasting software to lenders, and use cases span automatic reconciliation, loan decisioning, and more. Codat was founded in 2017 and has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.codat.io.

ABOUT nCINO

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

