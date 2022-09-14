iFLYTEK Listed on Hang Seng Corporate Responsibility Benchmark Index

HEFEI, China, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK was included as a constituent of the Hang Seng (China A) Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) for its outstanding performance in making environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies central to the company's advancement. iFLYTEK is committed to fostering systemic innovations to ensure the highest standard of corporate environmental accountability and the greatest societal impact.

Selection for the index includes a thorough sustainability assessment undertaken by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). The assessment measures seven core indicators: corporate governance, human rights, labor practices, environment, equitable operations, consumer issues, community engagement and development.

iFLYTEK has sought to meet the climate challenges of our times by fostering innovative technology applications for mitigating industrial and individual impacts on the environment. This approach earned many honors for iFLYTEK, including an "Outstanding Practice Case" from the China Association for Public Companies, a AAA rating in the China Securities Index ESG Evaluation, and the Best ESG Information Disclosure Award from New Fortune.

iFLYTEK takes pride in the company's continued efforts to provide environmental solutions that address society's most pressing needs using advanced artificial intelligence technology.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

About the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series – The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series provides benchmark for sustainability investments. It composes of five indexes, including the HSSUSB, recognizing companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that perform well with respect to corporate sustainability.

Constituent selection is based on a robust process that includes consideration of the results from a sustainability assessment undertaken by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, using its proprietary sustainability assessment and rating framework. The process ensures that indexes in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series are objective, reliable and of high investability, making them excellent benchmarks for index funds that adopt a corporate sustainability theme.

View original content:

SOURCE iFLYTEK