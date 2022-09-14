MyndVR and HTC VIVE Announce the Launch of DigitalTherapyNOW.org

The Coalition-Focused Site Aims to Educate Lawmakers on the Proposed Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the award-winning provider of immersive, therapeutic VR experiences designed for the aging population, and HTC VIVE, a global leader in VR technology, today announced the launch of DigitalTherapyNOW.org, a purpose-driven coalition of academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers to support the successful passing of the Access to Prescriptive Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022. This growing coalition is also supported by the XR Association (XRA), International VR Healthcare Association (IVRHA), and National Association of State Veteran Homes (NASVH).

The bipartisan legislation, proposed by Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and David McKinley (WV-01) and Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), would expand Medicare coverage to include prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), which are software-based treatments designed to prevent, treat and manage diseases. The Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act aims to officially define prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) at the federal level and establish new payor benefit categories for PDTx. If passed, the bill could improve healthcare access for more than 148 million Americans.

"We are excited to see members of Congress coming together for such an important piece of legislation," said Chris Brickler, founder and CEO of MyndVR. "Virtual Reality isn't just for gamers. We believe VR-based, digital therapeutics have a very bright future in cognitive, physical and emotional health. Our seniors have earned this technology and we are asking lawmakers across the country to join us and pass S.3791."

"Over the last 15 years, we've been exploring ways to use immersive technology to improve quality of life for those facing a wide array of psychiatric and neurological conditions," said Dr. Adam Gazzaley. "I am excited about the next frontier of VR-based, clinical research and how these digital prescriptions of the future may benefit aging adults and their caregivers."

"XRA's member companies are working to leverage cutting edge digital software to improve patient outcomes," said Liz Hyman, CEO of the XR Association. "We're proud to advocate for policies that anticipate and mitigate challenges in the responsible development and deployment of XR technology."

MyndVR and HTC VIVE will demo their latest technology on the VIVE Flow immersive glasses, today, at the second annual AR/VR Policy Conference in Washington D.C. Hosted by ITIF and the XR Association, the all-day event will kick-off at 10:30 am and conclude at 6:00 pm ET. For more information, please visit: DigitalTherapyNOW.org.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and individual adults aging in their own homes across the US, Canada and Australia. The company is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content. In extending the company's reach, MyndVR announced strategic distribution partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, the largest contract therapy company in the US, and Omega Healthcare Investors, the largest REIT in senior care. MyndVR enables older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes. The company is committed to continued research and development to measure outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional, and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit MyndVR.com.

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more, please visit www.vive.com.

