Northstar's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Signs Letter of Intent for Long-term Lease for Planned Calgary Scale-up Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Empower Environmental Solutions Calgary Ltd. has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") for a potential long-term 15-year lease for an industrial zoned property of 3.98 acres located in Greater Calgary, Alberta (the "Property") as the site for the Company's planned scale-up facility ("Empower Calgary"). The LOI is for an initial term of 15 years, with two extension options of five years each. The 125m x 125m site is strategically located just outside of metropolitan Calgary, easily accessed 4.4km southeast of the City of Calgary East Landfill.

The Company is expected to have access to the site starting July 1, 2023. The Property is currently zoned as industrial; however, the standard change of land-use development permit application required by the municipality was submitted on August 2, 2022 and is expected to be received in the next 45 days. The lease also allows for certain improvements to be made and financed under the lease at Northstar's discretion.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We are excited to have identified a suitable site for our Calgary Scale-Up Facility, conveniently located near the existing City of Calgary East Landfill. We believe securing the lease will allow us to grow the Company and make long-term decisions. We are proceeding forward on negotiating the official lease agreement and will provide an update to the market in due course. This location gives us not only the space we need for the Calgary Empower Facility, but also makes disposal of single use asphalt shingles and pick up of our end products convenient for our customers and partners."

Mr. Allen Gervais, General Manager of Alberta for Northstar, stated, "We searched extensively across Greater Calgary for the last 6 months to find a suitable property for our planned Calgary Empower Facility. We identified this particular site as attractive for the following reasons: (i) easy access from major transportation routes, (ii) located close to residential areas where the shingles typically come from, (iii) located close to the nearby City of Calgary East Landfill where the shingles are typically hauled to, (iv) located close to industry partners and (v) it is a well-developed industrial area."

Jon C. Mook, Founder and President of the Mook Group of Companies, stated "We are very excited to have Northstar Clean Technologies as a tenant in our portfolio and to be a partner in Northstar's new facility in Rocky View County. Northstar's requirements are familiar to us as we have similar tenants in our portfolio today and we believe we can add value working with them to create a start-of-art processing facility in Alberta that is focused on clean technology."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

