Simplicity Welcomes Michael Driscoll and Brendon Healy as the Group's Newest Partners with the Acquisition of Coastal Insurance Consulting

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Coastal Insurance Consulting ("Coastal"), a Pennsylvania-based brokerage agency that provides insurance products, marketing, and underwriting support for financial professionals. Michael Driscoll and Brendon Healy become Simplicity's newest partners and will continue to manage Coastal's day-to-day operations. Coastal is the 42nd business to join Simplicity.

"Coastal's team is a first-rate group whom we are thrilled to welcome to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Our unrivalled partnership will help Coastal realize the benefits of scale across their business, which will immediately benefit their agents and their agents' clients."

"We have proudly built the Coastal brand over the last decade, and we are thrilled to join forces with Simplicity," said Michael Driscoll, Coastal. "Our partnership with Simplicity will allow us to continue to provide a comprehensive array of products and marketing supports to our agent and advisor partners and will also give us access to additional resources, including Simplicity Wealth."

"We are excited about joining forces with our new partners at Simplicity and we are confident that our shared business philosophies will help us efficiently integrate to best support our clients," said Brendon Healy, Coastal. "We are looking forward to integrating into Simplicity's service centers so that we can continue to provide access to top-rated products, best-in-class sales strategies, and unparalleled marketing resources. We are excited for what the future holds for the entire Coastal team."

Coastal Insurance Consulting serves financial professionals and agencies with products, marketing, and underwriting support. The Company partners with industry-leading insurance carriers and offers term and permanent life insurance, disability income, long-term care and annuity solutions. Coastal's specialized service includes tailored sales strategies, access to electronic contracting, marketing resources, underwriting, quotes, business submission and case management. For more information, please visit https://coastalic.net/

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 42 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Coastal). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value, and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

