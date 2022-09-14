TruDoss Protecting homes from title theft: new blockchain solution available to towns and homeowners

Following increasing theft of homes and real estate, breakthrough blockchain protection for towns and homeowners is finally available

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Town clerks and leaders across the country are working hard to ensure their citizens and homeowners are protected against a wave of homeowner title theft.

"It is easy to get a copy of any homeowner deed. It took less than 5 minutes to get my deed, and I was never even asked for ID" said Michael Danforth, a homeowner in Norwalk, CT.

Thieves across the country are taking this easily accessed information and using it to remortgage and steal properties, along with millions of dollars, from homeowners in small towns to big cities. It is happening with primary and vacation homes, raw land and more.

Town officials and homeowners alike are frustrated. Existing solutions can alert to a problem, but they cannot stop the thefts or prevent an altered deed from being re-recorded.

TruDoss (www.trudoss.com) is on a mission to help towns and homeowners protect their real estate through patented use of blockchain technology with distributed ledgers which keeps altered deeds from ever being recorded.

Paul Hartzell, co-founder of TruDoss, noted "recent stories in Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida tell us about people who were shocked to discover they no longer owned real estate they thought was theirs. This is wrong, and we have a solution that is available to towns right now."

Hartzell went on to say "TruDoss can stop theft before it happens by using our patented blockchain technology which uses a cryptographic hash, to identify the digital content immutably, making it impossible to submit an altered document without immediate detection before recording. This is how TruDoss will stop the thieves cold."

The TruDoss architecture allows integration with all types of document and data management platforms and provides this protection at reasonable cost. The service can be purchased by an annual license with no upfront costs and include 100% text search, global security certifications and a complete administrative console allowing highly secure citizen access, while not breaking the annual town budget.

