Choice Hotels Teams Up With LEARFIELD To Kick Off 'Choice Privileges Experiences' With New Perks For College Football Fans

Award-winning loyalty program to add exclusive experiences for members and launches sweepstakes

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) and LEARFIELD are teaming up this college football season to kick off an exciting new perk for Choice Privileges loyalty members: Choice Privileges Experiences. As part of the award-winning loyalty program's latest offering, members can now use their rewards points to book exclusive college football-focused experiences at eight prestigious universities, ranging from a private stadium tour and sideline passes to autograph sessions and meeting the team's head coach.

In addition to the points redemption experiences, Choice Privileges is unveiling a special series of sweepstakes for all college football fans. Now through September 27, Choice Privileges' members will have the chance to win a pair of tickets and hospitality or parking access to an upcoming game. To enter each of the eight sweepstakes, keep an eye on the participating universities' social media channels for a link to enter to win.

"For our loyalty guests, the benefits of Choice Privileges membership extend beyond the realm of hospitality and include easy-to-earn, relevant rewards that can be used during their stay, for premium coffee, rideshares and now, at the stadium," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "We know consumers are increasingly focusing on unforgettable experiences and this latest collaboration with LEARFIELD ensures our more than 54 million members – many of whom are avid college football fans – can continue to maximize those special travel moments with coveted experiences they won't find anywhere else."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Choice Hotels in creating memorable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for their members," said John Brody, chief revenue officer, LEARFIELD. "The passion and energy associated with college football fandom is undeniable, and we're proud to work alongside our university partners and Choice Hotels to bring incredible experiences to life at iconic college brands across the country."

Through Choice Privileges Experiences, loyalty members can redeem the following VIP experiences for their favorite school, with experiences starting at just 50,000 Choice Privileges points:

University of Alabama : Whether choosing the Day of Your Dreams package—which includes a VIP tailgate, pre-game sideline passes and a special visit to Alabama's broadcast booth—or a private behind-the-scenes experience, complete with entry to the post-game press conference, Alabama fans can enjoy a crimson football experience like no other.

University of Louisville : Cardinals fans can select from three unique VIP experiences, including a VIP coaches show experience, a behind the scenes athletics tour, or the opportunity to be in the tunnel before kickoff and open the doors, so Louisville players can make their grand entrance onto the field for a game.

University of Michigan : VIP experiences range from a game day tailgate and hospitality package, featuring home game tickets, pregame sideline passes and premium food and beverage access to a private Michigan Stadium tour, complete with access to both team locker rooms, the press box and the Player Development Center, and more.

The Ohio State University : In addition to game tickets and sideline access, Buckeye football fans can gain exclusive behind-the-scenes access with packages that provide a glimpse into the team's press box and recruiting rooms, or the Ryan Day Coaches Show, including a visit with the coach.

Penn State University : Choice Privileges members will get to choose from two incredible experiences including a stadium tour, VIP team arrival viewing, club tickets to the game with sideline visits, and capturing special photos with the Nittany Lion. Fans can also be a "Broadcaster for a Game" by sitting in the radio booth on game day and even lending their voice for a live read during the broadcast.

Rutgers University : Loyalty members have three game day experiences available to them, including an exclusive team arrival viewing, access to view a game of their choice from the radio booth, or tickets for up to four guests for one of the season's most coveted matches.

University of Tennessee : Volunteers fans can pick from two exciting Choice Privileges Experiences : "Behind the Scenes with Big Orange," a package featuring a tour of all-things Tennessee football, including the team's stadium and practice facilities, or a "Day of Your Dreams" experience, featuring a special visit to the team's broadcast booth, pregame sideline passes and a private tailgate party.

Wake Forest University : Choice Privileges is giving fans three new ways to show their Demon Deacon football pride. Packages include access to an exclusive gameday suite and broadcast booth, a VIP tailgate experience during one of the season's most anticipated games, or a private tour of the school's sports complexes.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras welcome gift. Guests can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice recently acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

