Impartner Business Planning Levels Up Partner Experience

New Business Planning brings more scalability, transparency, and collaboration to QBRs, allowing companies to engage all tiers of partners, including the smallest ones

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), launched Impartner Business Planning within its PRM—scaling your channel and engaging partners like never before. Impartner Business Planning accelerates revenue in your entire channel.

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

Impartner Business Planning ends managers' dreading the quarterly business reviews (QBRs) with their partner channel.

Impartner Business Planning ends managers' dreading the quarterly business reviews (QBRs) with their partner channel. The increased collaboration, transparency, and automation help companies create business plans with all segments of partners—maximizing the productivity of the largest ones and fully engaging even the very smallest.

"Business planning with partners is no longer a check-off item or something to dread," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "Impartner brings more accountability into the process through collaboration—not top-down micro-management—making partner planning meetings more productive, more fulfilling and even more enjoyable with the end result being increased revenue."

Impartner Business Planning motivates and manages partners with clear performance measures and objectives, enhancing the overall partner experience. Most companies perform business planning through spreadsheet applications and one-off systems, which impacts partner experience. Today, partners decide whom they want to do business with based on the experience they receive, especially compared to competitors. Business Planning provides a competitive advantage in partner experience.

Impartner Business Planning provides better collaboration with partners. It works with any CRM system. Channel managers can drag and drop pre-built metrics using standard objectives or build their own based on the partners' business. They can also establish two-way communication of these metrics with message threads, templated plans for different levels of partners and automated instructions. Business Planning provides easy access to current performance measures and attainment status. The system displays progress updates and tracks the history of business plan details. Business Planning extends the value of Impartner's Journey Builder, Program Compliance Manager and MDF applications by tracking and displaying the progress of journeys, tier badges and percent of MDF funds used.

The new product helps customers achieve more revenue with all levels of partners. It allows customers to deepen relationships and effectiveness of the top-performing partners, but it also engages the smallest, lower-tier partners. With new partners, channel chiefs can automatically track metrics like lead distribution, deal conversion and revenue targets and set goals for channel certification completion.

Business Planning is available in Impartner PRM for all customers now.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Impartner Contact:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner