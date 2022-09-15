National Geographic Learning Partners with Talemia to Equip Saudi Secondary School Students with Workforce Skills for Career Success

Partnership with Talemia, a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Company, Supports Saudi Vision 2030 and Ministry of Education Reform

BOSTON and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic Learning (NGL) , a Cengage Group business, today announced they have entered a long-term partnership with Talemia, the Saudi Arabian public investment fund company, to provide the Ministry of Education with learning materials for up to 150,000 students in grades 11-12, preparing them to meet the demands of the 21st century, knowledge-based, labor market.

National Geographic Learning (PRNewsfoto/Cengage Group) (PRNewswire)

Saudi Vision 2030 calls for education reform to prepare students for workforce success in Saudi Arabia and around the globe. NGL's partnership with Talemia fuels those efforts by delivering new courses in business, management, marketing and healthcare, all based on best-selling NGL curriculum and tailored to Saudi Ministry of Education needs.

"At Cengage Group, we strongly believe in education for employment — empowering learners by providing the skills and competencies they need to find employment and lead choice-filled lives," said Alexander Broich, President of Cengage Select, and General Manager for English Language Teaching. "Saudi Vision 2030 will enable the next generation of Saudi professionals to succeed in tomorrow's labor market. Our partnership with Talemia is a fantastic way to prepare future-ready professionals for an increasingly competitive job market."

National Geographic Learning, in partnership with Talemia, will provide content for eight Career Pathway courses: Business Decisions, Introduction to Business, Business Finance, Principles of Management, Marketing, Event Management, Health Science Principles and Health Care.

"Pathway courses enhance a student's skills, values and conduct and make each learner capable of benefiting Saudi society and the world," said Dr. Mansour Bin Salamah, CEO of Talemia.

National Geographic Learning is the exclusive partner of the National Geographic Society for educational publishing. The Saudi Pathway courses bring the world to the classroom through real-world content, inspirational role models and impact photography.

Grade 11-12 students in Saudi Arabia began using National Geographic Learning Business Pathway courses on August 28. The full curriculum of 12 Pathway courses will roll out across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

About National Geographic Learning

National Geographic Learning, a Cengage Group business, is a leading educational publisher for the English Language Teaching and secondary education markets worldwide. At National Geographic Learning, we believe that an engaged and motivated learner will be a successful one, and we design our materials with a highly interactive storytelling approach which is a great way to invoke these connections. To learn more, visit: eltngl.com .

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Talemia

Talemia - wholly owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Company - was established in 2012 and delivers comprehensive education solutions for teachers and learners, ensuring all citizens are equipped to succeed in life and at work. Talemia is the strategic partner of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Education. We support the Ministry in developing an education system which helps learners achieve the highest level of global knowledge through projects and programs aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Visit us at https://www.talemia.sa/en/ or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Emily Featherston, Cengage Group

617.620.8314, Emily.featherston@cengage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Geographic Learning