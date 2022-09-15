Benefit for The Children's Inn at NIH

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) "Staches to Lashes" a benefit for The Children's Inn at The National Institutes of Health (NIH), to be held on October 20, 2022 at The Cliff House Resort in Cape Neddick, Maine.

Maine local and The Front Porch owner Scott Vogel founded the local celebrity drag event. "I initiated this event in 2017 during my first summer as the owner of The Front Porch. Over the first three years of this event, we went from raising $32,000 in 2017 to $137,000 in 2019," said Vogel. "My expectation for this year is to raise over $200,000 for a cause very near and dear to my heart."

Diagnosed with Chronic Granulomatous Disease, a rare immune deficiency, at six-months old Mr. Vogel received care at the NIH the world's leading research hospital and stayed at The Children's Inn located in Bethesda MD. "Throughout my life I received care at the NIH for this life-threatening illness and underwent two stem cell transplants. The first transplant in fifth grade unsuccessful, and the second in 2014, at the age of 24, was luckily successful in curing my disease. I now sit on the board of The Children's Inn where my family and I have spent over 250 nights while I underwent treatment at NIH."

"Giving back is a part of my DNA," said Vogel. "I have supported many philanthropic efforts personally and through my restaurants. 'Staches to Lashes' is a very special one; for which I have been humbled to receive so much support."

Funds raised through donations, tickets sales, sponsorship opportunities, and night-of silent and live auctions.

The Children's Inn at NIH is a private, nonprofit "Place Like Home" for children and their families participating in pediatric research at the Clinical Center at NIH. The Inn reduces the burden of illness through therapeutic, educational, and recreational programming – all at no cost to the families. Since opening in 1990, more than 15,500 families from across the world, and many from New England, have considered The Inn their home. As a partner in discovery and care with the NIH, The Inn strives for the day when no family endures the heartbreak of a seriously ill child.

For more information about The Children's Inn at NIH, please visit childrensinn.org or call 240-988-4259. For more information about Staches to Lashes, please call 207-646-4005 or visit thefrontporch.com.

Media Contact: samuel.angell@nih.gov

View original content:

SOURCE The Children's Inn at NIH