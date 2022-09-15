Vymo outlines the future sales distribution stack at ITC Vegas

The leading sales engagement platform, along with Forrester, will host a session at Insurtech Connect 2022, Las Vegas, and present a blueprint of the future sales distribution tech stack, encouraging sellers to look beyond a CRM.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo - the leading sales engagement platform for global financial services institutions and Kate Legget, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester, will lead a lunch workshop on how carriers and brokers can increase customer engagement to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

The session, 'Sellers Need More Than A CRM,' is curated for insurance leaders attending the upcoming Insurtech Connect event in Las Vegas and is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. PT, Wednesday, September 21.

Armed For The Future Of Insurance

Changing customer outlook, fierce competition from new players, and accelerated digital adoption post-pandemic have altered the insurance industry, questioning decades of business assumptions. Delivering a seamless, delightful customer experience is table stakes. And most business operating models and conventional sales tech stacks are struggling to deliver this kind of experience.

Insurance leaders must re-evaluate their existing sales distribution tech stacks and augment traditional CRMs to scale efforts towards superior customer experience and profitability. How do you build a stack that can deliver:

Improved sales coverage and visibility for a tangible increase in productivity;

Real-time capture of complete context on every activity within 30 seconds of an engagement;

Improved key business metrics in less than eight weeks of deployment?

This workshop will chart the roadmap, and the session is open to all attendees of Insurtech Connect. To register, visit https://info.getvymo.com/en-us/vymo-at-itc

About the Speakers

Kate Leggett, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester



Kate is a leading expert on customer relationship management (CRM) and customer service strategies, maturity, benchmarking, governance, and ROI. She is an accomplished public speaker and frequently presents at industry events such as CRM Evolution. She has been published in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes magazine, and industry publications such as CRM Magazine, KM World, and Destination CRM.

Yamini Bhat, Co-founder and CEO, Vymo



Yamini co-founded Vymo with Venkat Malladi in 2013, and under her leadership, Vymo is among the fastest-growing enterprise SaaS companies in the world. She believes that in a world where it is a convention to fire the bottom 10% of performers and incentivize top performers with increasingly diminishing returns, there is a way to enable sales teams to be their best every step.

About Vymo

Vymo is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 65+ global Financial Institutions including Berkshire Hathaway, BNP Paribas, AIA, AXA, Generali, Sunlife and HDFC Bank. Vymo helps improve sales outcomes through bottom-up insights and interventions. Vymo is recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and is funded by Bertelsmann India Investments, Emergence Capital, and Sequoia Capital.

For more information, visit www.vymo.com .

