Mallinckrodt Announces Appointment of Lisa French as Chief Commercial Officer

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS: MNKPF) ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company"), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced it has appointed Lisa French as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 1, 2022. Ms. French brings more than 30 years of commercial biopharmaceutical experience and will oversee the development and execution of Mallinckrodt's commercialization strategy. Ms. French will serve on the Executive Committee and succeeds Hugh O'Neill, who departed Mallinckrodt as of September 16, 2022.

Ms. French most recently built and led the U.S. Women's Health Commercial team for Organon & Co. following its spin-off from Merck. Previously, she held numerous leadership positions at Merck, where she ultimately led all aspects of a multibillion-dollar brand, executed commercial innovation initiatives and oversaw multiple sales teams.

Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am delighted to welcome Lisa to Mallinckrodt as our new Chief Commercial Officer and a member of our Executive Committee. Lisa brings decades of commercialization experience, with deep expertise and a proven track record developing and implementing effective and growth-oriented commercialization strategies. I am confident her insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue working to advance our branded pipeline, bring Mallinckrodt's existing products to new markets and geographies and stabilize our portfolio – all for the benefit of our patients, shareholders and other stakeholders."

Ms. French said, "One of the reasons I was drawn to Mallinckrodt is the Company's focus on innovative, drug development and commercialization for underserved patients with severe and critical conditions. The Company's portfolio benefits from core products with established track records and strong brand recognition. I look forward to working closely with Siggi and the Mallinckrodt team to build on this strong foundation."

About Lisa French

Ms. French is a commercial biopharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of experience in U.S. go-to-market commercialization strategy development and operating experience across the therapeutics lifecycle. She most recently served as U.S. Business Unit Lead of Organon & Co.'s Women's Health Franchise, where she led the commercial team. Ms. French previously held positions of increasing responsibility at Merck, where she served as Associate Vice President, U.S. Marketing Lead – HPV Franchise; Vice President of U.S. Strategy and Commercial Model Innovation; Executive Director of U.S. Federal Policy; National Executive Director of Commercial Operations – Women's Health; National Director of Commercial Operations – HIV; Regional Director of Commercial Operations – Chronic Care; and Regional Director of Commercial Operations – Cardiovascular Care, among other roles.

Ms. French holds a B.S. in Biology from West Chester University and completed Harvard Business School's Emerging Leaders and Leadership & Strategy executive programs.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELATED TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding Mallinckrodt's future financial condition and operating results, legal, economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Mallinckrodt's businesses, and any other statements regarding events or developments Mallinckrodt believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The "Risk Factors" section of Mallinckrodt's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by Mallinckrodt's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended July 1, 2022 and other filings with the SEC identify and describe in more detail the risks and uncertainties to which Mallinckrodt's businesses are subject. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

